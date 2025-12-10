Real Madrid Decide Kylian Mbappe Fate for Critical Man City Clash
Kylian Mbappé has been named in Real Madrid’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City despite an injury scare.
The Frenchman missed Tuesday’s open training session with a knee injury that cast major doubt over his availability for the league phase battle with Pep Guardiola’s side—the fifth season on the spin in which Madrid have locked horns with Man City in the Champions League.
Mbappé has been absolutely integral for Los Blancos this season having scored 25 goals in all competitions and would have been a major absentee for a blockbuster European match-up.
Xabi Alonso finds himself under enormous pressure heading into the fixture after the weekend’s 2–0 home defeat to Celta Vigo continued the club’s disappointing run of form, with the Spaniard’s position as manger in jeopardy.
With his job on the line, Alonso will be desperate for not only a positive performance against Man City, but a victory that would boost Madrid’s bid for a top-eight finish and automatic progression to the last 16 as a result.
Mbappé’s presence in the matchday squad will offer Alonso and his players belief against their in-form English visitors, even if the 26-year-old isn’t fit enough to feature in the starting lineup. The France international has seven goals in as many appearances against the Cityzens, including a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabéu in last term’s knockout play-off.
Real Madrid’s Defensive Injury Curse
Mbappé will feature in some capacity against Man City, but Madrid find themselves without a staggering six defenders for the game.
Éder Militão recently re-entered the treatment room and will be unavailable for three to four months, adding to a lengthy list of absentees that contains Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Dean Huijsen. Eduardo Camavinga is also out of action in the midfield.
That leaves Alonso incredibly short of options, with Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger his only senior options at center back and Federico Valverde forced to cover at right back. Youngsters Joan Martínez and Víctor Valdepeñas have been named in the squad against Man City to provide cover in the heart of defense.
Madrid will be even lighter at the back this weekend when they face Alavés in La Liga due to domestic suspensions for left backs Álvaro Carreras and Fran García after their red cards against Celta Vigo.