‘An Honor’—Real Madrid Loanee Breaks Famous Lionel Messi Record

Franco Mastantuono became the youngest Argentine to ever score a hat trick in Europe’s top five leagues in Fiorentina’s 4–2 win over Venezia on Friday.

On loan from Real Madrid, Mastantuono netted his first two goals within a 90-second period around the half-hour mark, before completing his hat trick shortly before the final whistle to secure Fiorentina’s first points of the season.

At 18 years and 28 days, Mastantuono is now the youngest Argentine to net three times in a single match across Europe’s top five leagues, breaking a record that had been held by none other than Lionel Messi when he netted his first Barcelona hat trick against Madrid in March 2007.

Unsurprisingly, Mastantuono also became the youngest player to score a hat trick for Fiorentina in the process.

“For me, it’s an honor to enter the history of such a prestigious club,” Mastantuono explained.

“It was important to get a result today, and we played a great game. I’m happy with the win, aside from the goals.”

The Youngest Argentines to Score a Hat Trick in Europe’s Top Five Leagues

Player Age Franco Mastantuono 19y, 28d Lionel Messi 19y, 259d Mauro Icardi 19y, 343d Antonio Angelillo 20y, 17d Gonzalo Higuaín 20y, 334d

Mastantuono Flashes the Promise Needed to Salvage Real Madrid Career

Mastantuono struggled in his first season in Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

When Real Madrid signed Mastantuono in the summer of 2025, it was suggested he would be installed as an immediate starter despite his tender age. Clearly, that did not happen.

The teenage midfielder struggled during his debut year in Spain. Of his 35 appearances, 17 came as a starter, and he ended his first season with just three goals to his name—a tally he has already matched with Fiorentina.

Provocative headlined touted Mastantuono as “the worst signing in Real Madrid history.” While that billing is unfair, there can be no denying that the 2025–26 season was one to forget for Mastantuono, whose route to the Madrid first team became even more crowded this summer with the signing of Yan Diomande in the right-wing role in which he saw most of his minutes last season.

Madrid are not the sort of team that will show patience. The win-now mentality at the Bernabéu means those that underperform will quickly be cut loose, although such a harsh decision is unlikely to be made over Mastantuono at this young age.

As was the case with Endrick in January, Mastantuono has been sent out on a loan deal which does not include an option for a permanent transfer. Madrid want to see him prove himself in Europe and return with the confidence needed to make an immediate impact at the second time of asking.

Performances like these—game-changing moments of quality—are exactly what Mastantuono needs if he is to prove himself to Madrid manager José Mourinho and president Florentino Pérez, who will be watching his development incredibly closely.