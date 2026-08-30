Real Madrid vs. Malaga: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

José Mourinho’s Bernabéu homecoming ended in triumph, as Madrid swept aside Real Sociedad in midweek to continue a perfect start to the new La Liga season.

And yet, the pure numbers mask some underlying doubts. Madrid needed a late winner from new boy Carlos Espí to get past Espanyol in their season opener, while boos and whistles rang out at the Bernabéu on Mourinho’s return with the scores level at half-time.

Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick turned the jeers to cheers by the end, though, as Madrid ran out 4–1 winners and Mourinho insisted post-match “a couple of boos don’t hurt anyone”.

Next up at the Bernabéu as Madrid feel their way into the new campaign is newly-promoted Málaga on Sunday.

The 2025–26 playoff winners were hard work for Los Blancos’ rivals Atlético Madrid, and Mourinho’s true tolerance for boos may well be tested this weekend if things don’t get off to a good start in a match they are expected to dominate.

Real Madrid vs. Málaga Score Prediction

Mourinho’s Men Secure First Clean Sheet of the Season

Courtois has yet to enjoy a shutout this season. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

After an uncomfortable ride against Espanyol and a sluggish first half against Real Sociedad, Madrid appeared to blow away the cobwebs (or at least Mbappé did) in the second half of Wednesday’s encounter.

A home meeting against Málaga feels like a kind tie for Madrid in this moment, as Mourinho attempts to get the measure of his charges and integrate the new signings.

At their best, the visitors can be a stubborn, well-organized opponent, as they have shown in both of their matches so far in 2026–27, but they have struggled to create chances—generating just one goal and three shots on target in two games.

Kylian Mbappé‘s century: The Frenchman’s hat-trick midweek took him to a 100 goal contributions in just 105 appearances for Real Madrid as he leads the La Liga scoring charts with three this season. He has never faced Málaga previously.

The Frenchman’s hat-trick midweek took him to a 100 goal contributions in just 105 appearances for Real Madrid as he leads the La Liga scoring charts with three this season. He has never faced Málaga previously. Málaga’s Madrid struggles: The last time Los Boquerones bested Madrid was back in 2012, when Isco and Roque Santa Cruz were on the scoresheet. Of their last ten meetings, Madrid have won eight.

The last time Los Boquerones bested Madrid was back in 2012, when Isco and Roque Santa Cruz were on the scoresheet. Of their last ten meetings, Madrid have won eight. Mind the gap: With Madrid able to leave a $150 million player on the bench so far this season and Málaga restricted to free signings, the resource differences between the two teams is as big as it gets in La Liga. Madrid’s annual wage bill is also roughly 50x greater than Málaga’s.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Málaga

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Málaga

Not all of the new signings have had much game time yet. | FotMob

Aurélien Tchouaméni headlines Madrid’s list of injury absentees, with the Frenchman out of action with a thigh problem.

The likes of Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy are all expected to miss this one, limiting Mourinho’s options at the back.

Further forward, Endrick, who appears set to stay at the club beyond deadline day, is a doubt with a knock, while Rodrygo continues his long road to recovery following ACL surgery this spring.

Record signing Yan Diomande is still waiting for his first start, having made two appearances from the bench thus far. However, fellow newbie Denzel Dumfries appears to the manager’s preferred right back option over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Málaga (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappé.

Málaga Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Málaga’s Dotor will be a familiar face to some. | FotMob

Back in La Liga for the first time since 2018, having dropped down to Spain’s third tier during that time, Málaga impressed with their fighting spirit in their season opener against Atlético Madrid, but fell to two second-half stunners. A goalless home draw to fellow promoted side Deportivo de A Coruña was less impressive, and things don’t get any easier for the Andalusians, who have never beaten Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Ireland youth international Aaron Ochoa has missed the start of the season with a knee injury, while two of last season’s promotion-winning heroes, Adrián Niño and Diego Murillo, are among the other absentees.

Academy product and last season’s top scorer Chupe is the danger man in attack, while attacking midfielder Carlos Dotor spent eight years in Real Madrid’s academy.

Málaga predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Larrubia, Dotor, Muñoz; Chupe.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Málaga Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date : Sunday, Aug. 30

: Sunday, Aug. 30 Kick-off Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Málaga on TV, Live Stream

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