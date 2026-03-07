Real Madrid Manager Target Addresses Growing Links As Pressure Mounts on Alvaro Arbeloa

Despite recent links to Real Madrid, AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri assured he is “happy” where he is and reminded the media of his current contract with the Rossoneri.

Ever since Los Blancos parted ways with Xabi Alonso in January and placed former Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa in charge, nearly every big-name manager has been linked with a move to the Bernabéu dugout. Allegri is the latest to field questions about the high-profile job, but he was swift to brush off the rumors.

“I’m happy at Milan and I’m also under contract until 2027,” the Italian told the media on Saturday. “The club is working hard to keep improving the squad for the next year.”

Allegri, who Real Madrid are thought to have previously pursued in both 2019 and 2021, has led Milan to second in the Serie A standings, where the Italian giants are in prime position to secure their return to the Champions League next season.

Potential Replacements for Arbeloa at Real Madrid

Jürgen Klopp (right) could reunite with former Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Although Allegri is seemingly off the table for the 15-time European champions, there are still a handful of managers in the conversation for arguably the toughest job in the sport. Leading the way is former Liverpool boss and Red Bull’s current Head of Global Soccer Jürgen Klopp, but the German has repeatedly dismissed a return to the touchline ... for now.

Zinedine Zidane is the other ideal target for Real Madrid given his past success leading his former club. Yet the Frenchman is reportedly in line to become the next manager of the France national team following the 2026 World Cup.

Ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is also unattached and perhaps a more realistic option than the other two managerial giants, though his spectacular breakdown with the Blues’ front office is likely a deterrent for Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

Then there’s Como boss Cesc Fàbregas. The Spaniard has done a sensational job with the Italian outfit and has particularly excelled at developing young talent, including former Castilla players Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramón.

Fàbregas is under a long-term contract with Como, though, that runs through 2029. Still, if Real Madrid come knocking, the opportunity might be too great for the aspirational manager to ignore, even with his history with Barcelona.

How Arbeloa Can Keep His Job at the Bernabéu

Álvaro Arbeloa is facing immense pressure at Real Madrid. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

There is a reality in which all the big names on the market get overlooked in favor of the club sticking with Arbeloa. The Spaniard’s early tenure has been a mixed bag; the team crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 under his watch and also squandered its place in the top eight of the Champions League league phase standings.

Recent La Liga defeats to Osasuna and Getafe did not help his case, which had previously sharpened after Real Madrid went on a eight-game winning streak in the Spanish top flight and took down Benfica in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

Ultimately, Arbeloa will be judged on whether he can lead Los Blancos to silverware. Finishing the season trophyless is absolutely unacceptable by the club’s high standards and the manager typically always pays the price.

Should Arbeloa somehow bring home the La Liga title or even another Champions League trophy, then he surely locks down his future at the Spanish capital.

