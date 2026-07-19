Real Madrid Narrowly Avoid Breaking 28-Year World Cup Final Streak—Or Did They?

The signing of Marc Cucurella didn’t only reinforce Real Madrid’s left flank, but also helped them avoid ending a run of now eight-consecutive World Cup finals with at least one player representing Los Blancos.

When Luis de la Fuente announced Spain’s 2026 World Cup roster, one of the most scrutinized takeaways was that, for the first time in La Roja’s tournament history, there was no Real Madrid representation in the roster. Then, just before the start of the World Cup, Los Blancos announced the signing of the former Chelsea left back.

Cucurella is the only Real Madrid player that will participate in the final, with Argentina being a team devoid of Los Blancos representation—no matter how hard Enzo Fernández wishes differently. Had England or France made the final, Real Madrid would’ve been more well-represented.

Despite it being just one player, Cucurella’s presence with Spain is enough to ensure a Real Madrid player features in the World Cup final for the eighth consecutive time. You have to go back to the 1994 final in which Brazil beat Italy on penalties to find the last instance where a Madrid talent didn’t partake in the biggest game in soccer.

🇪🇸 THE WORLD CUP FINAL AWAITS! 🇪🇸

👉 @Cucurella3

⏰ 19/07 | 21:00 CEST

🏆 Final | FIFA World Cup 2026 pic.twitter.com/afwZMmM6UX — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 19, 2026

Before the streak started, Madrid went two straight World Cup finals without any representation, in 1990 and 1994. In the 1986 World Cup final, though, Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano scored to help Argentina beat West Germany 3–2.

In total, there’s been Real Madrid representation in 12 World Cup finals and, thanks to Cucurella, in each of the past eight ... but does it truly count?

Cucurella Still Considered Chelsea Player By FIFA

Marc Cucurella was still a Chelsea player when Spain’s roster was announced. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

But there’s controversy contesting the validity of Cucurella being a Real Madrid player already, which could signify Los Blancos' 28-year streak ending.

There’s no denying Cucurella will play for Real Madrid come 2026–27; however, in FIFA’s eyes, the left back is still considered a Chelsea player in all official team-sheets and additional information, per Mundo Deportivo.

Because the World Cup is still considered part of the 2025–26 season, Cucurella is considered a player for the team he represented during that campaign.

Furthermore, at the time Cucurella was registered for the 2026 World Cup, his transfer to Real Madrid still hadn’t materialized. Los Blancos announced Cucurella’s signing on June 15, four days after the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Regardless of this situation, Real Madrid have treated Cucurella as one of their own for the past month.

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