Real Madrid ‘Plan to Offer’ Kylian Mbappe Iconic Shirt Number
Real Madrid reportedly want to hand the club’s iconic number 10 shirt to Kylian Mbappé.
Luka Modrić only has two more months left in a white shirt before he departs Real Madrid. After the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup concludes, the Croatian’s number 10 shirt will become available for the first time in eight years, and it just might go to Mbappé.
El Chiringuito report Real Madrid will offer the number 10 to Mbappé ahead of the 2025–26 season. As of now, the Frenchman is first in line to receive the legendary shirt from Modrić.
Mbappé had to settle for the number 9 in his debut campaign at the club. He wore number 7 at Paris Saint-Germain, but Vinícius Júnior is the owner of Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous shirt number. He also could not claim the number 10 shirt, which he wears for France, since it belongs to Modrić.
Now, though, Mbappé can don the same number for club and country if he accepts the honor. He would become just the 10th player in the last 30 years to ever wear the number 10 for Real Madrid.
Modrić received the shirt in 2017 after already winning three Champions League titles with Real Madrid. He went on to win countless more trophies, including three more Champions League titles and even a Ballon d’Or, while wearing the number 10.
The pressure will be on Mbappé to live up to the legacy of the shirt number. The Frenchman already capped off his historic debut season with Los Blancos by winning both the European Golden Boot and the Pichichi Trophy. The forward scored 43 goals across all competitions, including 31 in La Liga, and was Real Madrid’s best player in an otherwise disappointing final campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.
Should Real Madrid ultimately decide to hand the number 10 to someone other than Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler are potential options.