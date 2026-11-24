Real Madrid manager José Mourinho revealed star attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham is dealing with a “minor problem” that Los Blancos want to be careful with as they enter a hectic period of the season.

Eyebrows were raised when Bellingham’s name was mysteriously omitted from Real Madrid’s lineup for Tuesday’s Champions League bout against PSV Eindhoven.

The Englishman played the entire game and scored the goal that ignited Madrid’s 2–1 comeback win against Celta Vigo at the weekend, and it didn’t look like he was suffering from any discomfort. But prior to the game against PSV, Mourinho gave a clear and concise explanation for Bellingham’s absence from the XI.

“Jude has a minor problem,” Mourinho said, via Mundo Deportivo. “It’s not an injury, it’s an almost injury, and if we can protect him from playing 90 minutes that will be important.”

Although Mourinho didn’t specify what fitness issue Bellingham is currently dealing with, the 23-year-old was available off the bench and entered the match against PSV after the halftime break. He reignited the team’s comeback, scoring one of the best goals of his career to put the team up 2–1.

Mourinho Worried About Real Madrid’s Fatigue

Mourinho is making an effort of managing the minutes of some of his crucial players. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bellingham had featured from the start and played at least over an hour in each of Real Madrid’s most recent 10 games dating back to mid-September. He also started and played almost every minute of England’s pair of matches during the recent international window.

Outside of not deploying Bellingham from the start against PSV, Mourinho also deployed an entirely different back four to the one that started against Celta over the weekend. The reason? The Portuguese boss is doing everything in his power to manage the minutes of his players entering a busy period of the season.

“It’s many games that are accumulating, and we have to rotate players because accumulated fatigue is not good,” Mourinho explained.

After a 2025–26 season in which Bellingham missed over two months of action with a shoulder injury and then a hamstring issue, the Englishman has been remarkably durable since Mourinho arrived, appearing in every game Los Blancos have played in 2026–27 and starting all but one.

Jude Bellingham (left) is back to his best under José Mourinho. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Under Mourinho, Bellingham has continued at the sensational level he showcased during the 2026 World Cup and has been one of the standout players of the early season in European soccer—and he’s about to be rewarded with a lucrative contract renewal. Given how essential he’s looked to Real Madrid’s success, it’s unsurprising Mourinho is doing all he can to protect him.

Los Blancos have five games on their schedule in the next 20 days, an incredibly busy period that could make or break their season as they continue to chase Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Mourinho undoubtedly would’ve liked to offer Bellingham even more time to rest and recover, but with Los Blancos facing a one-goal deficit after a dismal first half against PSV, the Portuguese boss had no choice but to turn to Bellingham at the break. Still, it’s positive news that Bellingham was fit enough to feature.