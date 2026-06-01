The 10 Real Madrid Players With the Most Trophies in History—Ranked

No club does success quite like Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are the most decorated team in European history with over 100 official trophies, including an unparalleled 15 European Cups, as well as 36 La Liga crowns.

That storied legacy has been powered by some of the greatest and most successful soccer players throughout the history of the game.

So, “which players have won the most trophies?” I hear you cry.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 most honored players in Real Madrid history.

Real Madrid Players With the Most Trophies

*Where players have the same overall total, the player with more Champions Leagues or La Liga titles is given higher ranking.

10. Manolo Sanchís (22)

Manolo Sanchís spent his entire career at Real Madrid. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

A player of incredible longevity, Sanchís spent his entire career at Real Madrid, making over 700 first-team appearances.



The decorated sweeper won 22 trophies between 1983–2001, including two Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles.



Complete trophy list: 2 Champions Leagues, 8 La Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey, 2 UEFA Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Copa de la Liga, 5 Supercopas de España,1 Copa Iberoamericana.

9. Sergio Ramos (22)

Ramos was one of the greatest defenders of his generation. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Few players have left such an impact on Madrid as Ramos, who was one of the world’s most fearsome and formidable defenders during the club’s most glorious modern years.



The iconic No. 4 lifted 22 trophies, including several as captain, and was famously a cornerstone of the side that won a three-peat of Champions Leagues between 2016–18.



Complete trophy list: 4 Champions Leagues, 5 La Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey, 4 Club World Cups, 4 Supercopas de España, 3 UEFA Super Cups.

8. Lucas Vázquez (23)

Vázquez won the Champions League five times. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

An academy product who held his own among the game’s elites, Vázquez may not have always been the first name on the teamsheet, but he made his mark over 10 years from 2015–25 and has the medal cabinet to show for it.



The winger-cum-right back lifted an incredible five Champions Leagues as part of a 23-trophy haul.



Complete trophy list: 5 Champions League, 4 La Ligas, 1 Copa del Rey, 3 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 Supercopas de España, 1 Intercontinental Cup.

7. Toni Kroos (23)

Toni Kroos became synonymous with success at Real Madrid. | IMAGO/ANP

Kroos’s technical brilliance has been missed at the Bernabeu since he rode off into the sunset following his fifth Champions League title, claimed in May of 2024.



The German won 23 honors for Madrid across 10 seasons, including four league titles and five Club World Cups.



Complete trophy list: 5 Champions Leagues, 4 La Ligas, 1 Copa del Rey, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 Supercopas de España.

6. Paco Gento (23)

No player has won more La Liga titles than Gento. | IMAGO/Album

One of the all-time greats, the “Gale of the Cantabrian Sea” has an astonishing record at Madrid, having won six European Cups and 12 La Liga titles for the club during their first golden age between 1953–71. No player in soccer history can boast more titles in either competition.



Gento also holds the record for the joint-most European Cup final appearances (eight), alongside Paolo Maldini.



His trophy haul is all the more impressive when considering there were simply fewer cups to be won back then.



Complete trophy list: 6 Champions Leagues, 12 La Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 2 Latin Cups.

5. Karim Benzema (25)

On an individual level, Benzema won the Ballon d’Or in 2022. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

A key member of Madrid’s success from the Mourinho years, to La Décima, the three-peat and beyond, Benzema went to another level after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo—stepping up to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or after a remarkable 44-goal season during which he won his fifth Champions League crown.



Complete trophy list: 5 Champions Leagues, 4 La Ligas, 3 Copas del Rey, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 Supercopas de España.

4. Marcelo (25)

Marcelo is the non-European player with the most trophies in Madrid history. | Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA/Getty Images

No player from outside of Europe has lifted more trophies for Real Madrid than Marcelo.



The Brazilian arrived in 2007 with weighty comparisons to the legendary Roberto Carlos but arguably outshone his countryman across a 15-year spell.



His son, Enzo Alves, is now part of Madrid’s academy setup, but will do well achieve even a fraction of what his father did.



Complete trophy list: 5 Champions League, 6 La Ligas, 2 Copas del Rey, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 5 Supercopas de España.

3. Nacho Fernández (26)

Nacho was a stalwart during the club’s glory years. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

A versatile and ever-reliable option, Nacho made over 350 appearances for his boyhood club, rising to become captain in 2023.



The defender won the Champions League a joint-record six times, though he only started in one final (2024).



Complete trophy list: 6 Champions League, 4 La Ligas, 5 Club World Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 5 Supercopas de España.

2. Dani Carvajal (27)

Carvajal left Madrid a living legend. | Pablo Garcia/Anadolu/Getty Images

Carvajal may not have had the dream ending to his Real Madrid career, with his final season ending trophyless. However, what came before was hard to top.



The right back won six Champions Leagues—starting all six finals—among a host of other honors.



With 27 titles in just over 450 appearances, his record works out a mind-boggling ratio of one trophy for every 17 games played.



Complete trophy list: 6 Champions League, 4 La Ligas, 5 Club World Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 4 Supercopas de España, 1 Intercontinental Cup.

1. Luka Modrić (28)

Modrić is Madrid’s most successful ever player. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The single most trophied man in Real Madrid history, it’s hard to believe Modrić was one voted the worst signing of the season by Spanish newspaper MARCA.



The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner made Madrid’s midfield tick for 13 seasons, helping take the club to dizzying heights over and over again.



Complete trophy list: 6 Champions League, 4 La Ligas, 5 Club World Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 5 Supercopas de España, 1 Intercontinental Cup.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC