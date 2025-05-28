Real Madrid Plot Transfer ‘Revolution’, Toni Kroos ‘Recommendation‘ May Be Next
Real Madrid’s “revolutionary” summer transfer window is set to continue as the Spanish giants target VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to a new report.
A club which defines itself by trophies lost all three domestic titles to arch-rivals Barcelona and were knocked out of the Champions League quarterfinals by Arsenal. This prompted a shift in management, with Xabi Alonso officially appointed on Sunday.
These results have also sparked a shift in transfer strategy, according to MARCA. Madrid had been planning to make some changes back in March, but the extent of those alterations have been amplified to the extent that the club are lining up a so-called transfer “revolution”.
Dean Huijsen’s arrival from Bournemouth has already been confirmed, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is soon expected to join after announcing his Liverpool departure.
Next on the list is set to be Stiller. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has enjoyed another impressive campaign with Stuttgart, despite the club’s collective decline following last year’s second-place Bundesliga finish. On top of his combative qualities, Stiller has rounded out his game with more creativity on the ball. The former Bayern Munich youth team player leads his team for passes, progressive passes and assists.
Beyond Stiller’s impressive statistic, the Germany international supposedly comes at the “recommendation” of Toni Kroos. While he has some way to go to match the quality routinely provided by his legendary compatriot, Stiller is closer to the deep-lying creator profile which Real Madrid have noticeably lacked since Kroos’s retirement in 2024. With Luka Modrić also heading for the exit, the need for this type of player is even more pronounced.
Stiller is thought to have attracted interest from Bayern—the club he grew up supporting—and Liverpool.
Reports from Stuttgarter Nachrichten claim that there is no release clause in Stiller’s contract this summer—any agreement would only come into effect in 2026—and the Bundesliga outfit are thought to be demanding in the region of €60 million ($67.9 million).