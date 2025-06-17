Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal: Xabi Alonso Awards Two Debuts
Real Madrid’s new signings are set to be on full display when the Spanish giants take on Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium.
The first look at Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid is almost here. The biggest club in the world had a busy summer after finishing the 2024–25 season without a major trophy; Los Blancos replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Alonso and then signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono.
While the Argentine teenager will represent River Plate at the FIFA Club World Cup, Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen are set to make their debuts for Real Madrid in the newly expanded tournament. The two defensive reinforcements bring some much-needed depth and talent to Real Madrid’s backline, which is still without the injured Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão.
Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick remain in the infirmary as well, and Kylian Mbappé is a doubt for the match due to illness. Should the superstar forward be unable to play, Alonso will have to figure out a way to overcome Al Hilal, now managed by Simone Inzaghi, without the reigning Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Boot winner.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Al Hilal on June 17.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will be happy to play behind a new and improved backline after a season of many defensive woes from Real Madrid.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The former Liverpool defender is set to make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday. Alexander-Arnold will be Alonso’s first-choice right back with Dani Carvajal still recovering from his ACL injury.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 22-year-old gets the nod after extending his Real Madrid contract through 2031.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen is also in line to register his first appearance in a white shirt. Real Madrid paid Huijsen’s £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause, making the former Bournemouth player the most expensive defender in Real Madrid history.
LB: Fran García—Since Real Madrid failed to reach a deal for Álvaro Carreras in time for the tournament, Fran García gets the chance to prove his worth to Alonso on the left flank.
RM: Arda Güler—Güler’s impressive performances for both club and country over the last few months earned him a spot in Alonso’s XI.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The addition of defensive reinforcements relieves Tchouaméni of his emergency center back duties, freeing him to start at his natural position.
CM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan took a much-needed month off and is back to full match fitness ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. Valverde gets to return to the midfield after playing most of last season at right back.
LM: Jude Bellingham—Real Madrid’s best playmaker will look to use his vision and creativity break down Inzaghi’s disciplined system.
ST: Rodrygo—Should Mbappé be unable to feature against Al Hilal, Rodrygo will get the nod alongside Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian has been at the center of transfer speculation, but insists he is happy at Real Madrid.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—The pressure is on Vinícius Júnior to bounce back from an underwhelming season and return to his previous Ballon d’Or-worthy form.
