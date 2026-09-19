Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Mbappe Primed for Derby Day

Capital giants collide when Real Madrid journey to city rivals Atlético Madrid for their final outing before the international break.

Los Blancos visit the Metropolitano seeking their third successive La Liga victory, with high-scoring wins over Rayo Vallecano and Elche offering the perfect response to the defeat at Real Betis two weeks ago. They’re still playing catch-up to table-toppers Barcelona, though, and will fear falling further behind their Clásico rivals this weekend.

José Mourinho has some selection headaches for Sunday’s derby, but he appears unlikely to make many alterations from the side that required a last-gasp strike from Carlos Espí to conquer Elche on Tuesday.

Here’s how Madrid could line up against Atléti.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

There could be changes at right back and in attacking midfield.

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian didn’t enjoy his last visit to the Metropolitano, shipping five goals in a first-ever La Liga defeat to his former employers. He will be wary of a resurgent Atléti attack that has scored seven times in the last two matches.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—After losing his place to Trent Alexander-Arnold against Elche, Dumfries should be restored to the XI at the weekend. He should disrupt the World Cup-winning duo of Álex Grimaldo and Álex Baena down Atléti’s left wing.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman still hasn’t managed a clean sheet for Madrid and may be forced to wait until after the international break for his first shutout.

CB: Dean Huijsen—After missing out on Spain’s World Cup roster, Huijsen’s early season performances have earned him a return to Luis de la Fuente’s setup.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Improvements are required following a shaky showing at Elche. It’s the World Cup winner’s first taste of the Madrid derby and he usually delivers on the big occasion.

CM: Federico Valverde—The midfielder has delivered improved individual performances during recent outings, but Mourinho still has problems to solve with the make-up of his porous midfield pivot.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman made his first start of the season against Elche and produced an understandably mixed performance. He should retain his place, however, despite pressure from Bernardo Silva.

RW: Yan Diomande—An electric showing midweek was a reminder of why Madrid splashed the cash on Diomande. The fleet-footed Ivorian will cause Atléti major issues with his searing speed and bravery on the ball.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Mourinho will be loathed to omit Arda Güler after a terrific showing at Elche back in his preferred No. 10 role, but there’s zero chance that Bellingham is sacrificed for such a mammoth encounter.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—It’s still just the one goal for Vini Jr. this season, although he has served up three assists. His record against Atléti is not inspiring, though, with just three goals in 20 appearances—and none at the Metropolitano.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—No matter the criticism leveled at Mbappé, he just keeps scoring. That’s now eight goals in seven outings following his effort at Elche as he campaigns for a first-ever Ballon d’Or later this year.