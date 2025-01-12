Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid could secure their third trophy of the season with a victory against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
One year ago, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4–1 to take home the Spanish Super Cup. Now, Los Blancos will be eager to produce a similar result to defend their title against their biggest rivals. The two Spanish giants are set to clash in the Spanish Super Cup final for the third consecutive year, this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
More than just the Spanish Super Cup is on the line for Carlo Ancelotti's men, though; they were on the wrong end of a lopsided 0–4 defeat to the Catalans at home earlier in the La Liga season and will have revenge on the mind.
Real Madrid will still be without the injured Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, but Luka Modrić is due to return to the side after recovering from illness. Aurélien Tchouaméni, who suffered a head injury in the first half against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, remains a doubt. All signs point to Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde being available from the start despite suffering from overload on Thursday.
Vinícius Júnior is also set to feature in the final after the Brazilian received a two-match La Liga ban for his red card against Valencia.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Hansi Flick's men on Jan. 12.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Injured for the first El Clásico of the season, Courtois finally gets his chance to start against Barcelona.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard makes his 350th appearance for Real Madrid on Sunday.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman will get the nod alongside Rüdiger as long as he gets the green light from the medical staff. If not, then expect Raúl Asencio to start in his place.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The center back has the tough task of keeping Robert Lewandowski off the scoresheet.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy must be at his best to effectively lock down Lamine Yamal, who comes into the match with seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions.
DM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan is set to make his 30th consecutive start this season for Los Blancos.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga's defensive efforts and work rate give him the edge over Dani Ceballos in the midfield.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian has found the back of the net in four of his last five appearances.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Fresh off scoring the winner in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, Bellingham will be eager to add another El Clásico goal to his resume as long as he is fit to play.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—With his La Liga suspension looming, Vinícius Júnior will look to make the most of his last appearance before retreating to the sidelines.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé disappointed in his El Clásico debut, but the France captain could make up for his past performance with a statement goal against the Catalans.