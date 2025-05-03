Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to El Clásico, they first must take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Los Blancos are in desperate need of a bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final last weekend. Real Madrid's last chance of ending their season with silverware comes down to their close La Liga title race with Barcelona.
To keep the pressure on the Catalans, Real Madrid must win their remaining four league matches, starting with Celta Vigo. The defending Spanish and European champions will be severely undermanned, though, after the club confirmed Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The three players join Eduardo Camavinga, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal on the sidelines.
Without any of his starting defenders available, Carlo Ancelotti will have to once again rely on a makeshift backline come Sunday. He will also need Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to deliver in attack or else Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes could vanish before they even make the trip to Barcelona.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Celta Vigo on May 4.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-1-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will look to bounce back from a rare poor performance in the Copa del Rey final.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—With his contract set to expire this summer, the Spaniard could be playing his final games for Real Madrid.
CB: Raúl Asencio—In a campaign marred by defensive struggles, the former Real Madrid Castilla star has been a lone bright spot.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Since Alaba and Rüdiger are out for the season, Tchouaméni must return to his emergency center back duties. The Frenchman is one yellow card away from suspension, though, and must be careful to avoid entering the referee's book with El Clásico a week away.
LB: Fran García—García will be Ancelotti's starting left back for the rest of the season following Mendy's injury.
CM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan has been Real Madrid's most consistent and versatile player this season.
CM: Dani Ceballos—Ceballos struggled massively against Barcelona and will have to put in a better performance against Celta Vigo if he wants to keep his starting spot for El Clásico.
CM: Luka Modrić—The 39-year-old will captain Real Madrid in what will be his 587th appearance for the Spanish giants. Still, Modrić's future at the club remains uncertain and the Croatian could be bidding farewell to the Santiago Bernabéu just one season after Toni Kroos retired.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham is the obvious choice to start on Sunday, but after playing 120 minutes last weekend and the entire season with a shoulder injury, Ancelotti could opt to give Arda Güler the nod in his place.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman is expected to return to the starting XI for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal. Mbappé is fresh off surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season goal tally and is only four goals away from breaking the all-time club record.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior has struggled to produce all season long, but the Brazilian will hope to end the season on a high. If he can find the back of the net against Celta Vigo, it will be just his second goal in his last six appearances.