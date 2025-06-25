Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Salzburg: Will Kylian Mbappe Return?
Real Madrid will look to top Group H and punch their tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage with victory over RB Salzburg.
Los Blancos underwhelmed in their first match under Xabi Alonso, only managing a 1–1 draw against Al Hilal. They bounced back in Charlotte, though, securing a dominant 3–1 victory over Pachuca despite going down a man just seven minutes into the fixture.
Now, Real Madrid have one final group stage test against Salzburg before they can look ahead to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16. The Spanish giants will be confident going against a side they defeated 5–1 in the Champions League back in January.
Kylian Mbappé is recovering from gastroenteritis and returned to training after a brief stay in the hospital. Still, the Frenchman was left out of Alonso's squad as Real Madrid proceed with caution. He joins Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal on the sidelines, along with the suspended Raúl Asencio.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Salzburg on June 26.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Salzburg (4-1-2-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois has yet to keep a clean sheet in the United States this summer, but he will like his chances against a Salzburg side that has found the back of the net just twice in the FIFA Club World Cup.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The right back looked more comfortable with his new team last time out, linking up with Gonzalo García and Arda Güler for Real Madrid's winner against Pachuca.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Although Tchouaméni is at his best in the midfield, he keeps finding himself forced to play at center back. With Asencio suspended and Antonio Rüdiger freshly back from injury, the Frenchman could once again serve as an emergency defender.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The former Bournemouth defender has shined in his two appearances in a white shirt. Huijsen has been Real Madrid's best defender at the FIFA Club World Cup.
LB: Fran García—García's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, but for now, he is Alonso's starting left back as Mendy continues his long road to recovery.
DM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan made a surprise start on the right wing and even scored a goal at Bank of America Stadium, but he will likely return to his natural position.
AM: Arda Güler—It is hard to deny Güler the start when the 20-year-old has been one of Real Madrid's best players in their last two matches. The Türkiye international bagged Los Blancos' winner against Pachuca.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham looked back to his old self in Charlotte, pulling the strings of Real Madrid's attack. The midfielder scored the 38th goal of his Real Madrid career last time out.
RW: Rodrygo—After playing zero minutes on Sunday, Rodrygo could return to the XI with fresh legs. The winger remains at the center of transfer speculation with interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.
ST: Gonzalo García—The 21-year-old will continue to lead Real Madrid's line until Mbappé is ready to return. García has a goal and an assist to his name in his two appearances under Alonso.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior's recent lack of production is a worrying sight for Real Madrid. The Brazilian will be eager to repeat his previous performance against Salzburg in which he bagged a brace in the Champions League.
