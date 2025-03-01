Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: La Liga
Real Madrid must travel to Sevilla and take on a talented Real Betis side without two of their best players.
After a poor run of form in February, Real Madrid are now level with Barcelona atop the La Liga standings. Atlético Madrid are just one point behind, making for the closest Spanish title race in recent memory. To keep their La Liga title defense on the right track, Los Blancos must collect three points against Real Betis.
The last time these two sides clashed, a brace from Kylian Mbappé lifted Real Madrid over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti will be happy to have the Frenchman back in his squad after his leading goalscorer missed out on the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg due to a tooth extraction.
Real Madrid will not have Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos, though, when they travel to Sevilla. The England international is still serving his La Liga suspension for being sent off against Osasuna, while Valverde and Ceballos are nursing injuries. Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão remain sidelined as well.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Real Betis on Feb. 29.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will look to keep Real Madrid's third clean sheet in as many games.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard lost out to Raúl Asencio in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, but he should get the nod on Sunday.
CB: David Alaba—The center back is in line to return to the XI alongside Antonio Rüdiger.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Real Madrid's backline is at its strongest with Rüdiger leading the defense.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy will have the tough challenge of locking down Antony, who comes into the fixture with three goals and two assists in his last five appearances.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Ever since Tchouaméni was whistled at the Santiago Bernabéu against Celta Vigo, the Frenchman has not put a foot wrong.
DM: Luka Modrić—With Ceballos and Valverde out, expect Modrić to get the nod in the midfield. The 39-year-old scored one of the best goals of the season last weekend against Girona.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian comes into the fixture with fresh legs after only playing six minutes plus stoppage time in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
AM: Brahim Díaz—Díaz will once again fill in for the suspended Bellingham as Real Madrid's No. 10.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior will look to finally reach double digit-goals in La Liga this season.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé has fully recovered from his dental procedure and will lead the line on Saturday. The 26-year-old leads the team with 28 goals across all competitions.