Three Ways Vinicius Jr Can Turn Around His Real Madrid Form

It’s been a tough few months for Vinícius Jr.

The Brazilian has openly admitted that Brazil’s disappointing round of 16 exit to Norway at the World Cup was hard to take and had a knock-on effect on his confidence.

By the first international break, Vinícius Jr had scored just once for Real Madrid in the 2026–27 season—a stat which has loomed especially large given the mega-money contract extension the forward recently signed after over a year of protracted negotiations and flirtations with Arsenal.

While Madrid manager José Mourinho has defended Vinícius from the Bernabéu boo boys, he has admitted the superstar, who came second in the 2024 Ballon d’Or vote, “isn’t at his best.”

The Madrid derby defeat was a low point for both Los Blancos and Vinícius personally, with the forward putting in a limp display before being substituted after less than an hour.

A break from the Madrid fishbowl for Brazil duty has largely failed to provide the reset the 26-year-old needs, with his showing in the friendly win over India in Kolkata raising eyebrows. Vinícius completed only seven of 13 passes, attempted zero dribbles and missed one big chance against the team ranked 138th in the world by FIFA before coming off at halftime.

The star’s only goal in three matches this international break has come from the penalty spot—the fourth in a 4–2 win over Australia—and he looks far from the world-beating match-winner of recent memory.

How Can Real Madrid Get Vinícius Jr Back on Track?

Incredibly, a player who has scored 129 goals—including two in Champions League finals—is threatening to become a problem for Real Madrid.

The Vinícius Jr situation is already one of the dominant narratives of Madrid’s season, with the club trailing Barcelona by six points in La Liga and in danger of a third straight season without a major trophy.

Madrid have a crunch period coming up with the first Clásico of the season rearing into view on Oct. 25, and will need all their stars firing to compete on all fronts this season.

Dealing with an out-of-sorts superstar like Vinícius is one of the first big tests for Mourinho upon his return. Does the 63-year-old, once hailed for his man-management skills, still have what to takes to get the best out of his players?

Adapt the Formation

Mbappé and Vinícius Jr have struggled to connect. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

One of the big issues for Madrid ever since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé is the space he and Vinícius occupy on the pitch.

L’Equipe posted a damning graphic after the Madrid derby that showed the average positions of all Madrid players, with Mbappé and Vinícius essentially on top of one another.

The central problem is that Mbappé is a striker who drifts to the left rather than staying central, inevitably meaning the two players often overlap—and not in a good way.

Mourinho has made Mbappé key to his plans as the spearhead of the 4-2-3-1 system and it has paid dividends, with the Frenchman scoring seven in seven in La Liga so far in 2026–27. However, it has, in part, curbed the effectiveness of Vinícius.

No manager has pulled it off it yet, but some systemic tinkering might allow both to flourish without cramping each other’s styles. What that would actually look like though is hard to say.

Make Him Feel Special

Vinícius Jr hasn’t felt the love from Madrid fans recently. | Richard Haines/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Vinícius has always been a streaky player rather than a consistent goal threat and has thrived when made to feel like the main man.

Prior to Mbappé’s arrival, he shone as the star in the Champions League-winning team of 2023–24 when he was relied upon to produce those moments of magic and then felt the love of the Bernabéu when he did.

The contract saga has seemingly damaged the Brazilian’s standing among the notoriously demanding Madrid supporters, who have booed and whistled him regularly this season as penance for daring to a) drag out his renewal talks and b) be out of form.

Back in April, Álvaro Arbeloa hailed Vinícius Jr for “turning the whistles into applause” after responding with a superb individual goal in a win over Alavés. However, the player on show this season simply doesn’t look likely to respond to criticism in the same way.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti put Vinícius Jr on penalty duty against Australia in order to boost his confidence and pleaded for patience from fans amid the forward’s dry spell.

With three more home games prior to El Clásico, an amnesty on animosity from the crowd may be hugely beneficial in helping Vinícius Jr rediscover his confidence.

Give Him a Break

Madrid have other options to call upon. | JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

The other obvious option Mourinho has is to bench Vinícius Jr and take him out of the limelight, temporarily.

With record signing Yan Diomande pushing for starts and Arda Güler in red-hot form, Madrid have options and it is Vinícius’s status rather than his output that are keeping him in the lineup so far this season.

Healthy competition with Diomande may be what’s needed to light a fire under the Brazilian, but it’s a very thin tightrope for obvious reasons.

Vinícius Jr infamously screamed “it’s better if I leave” after being subbed by Xabi Alonso in last season’s Clásico and the aftershock of that tantrum carried on until the manager’s January exit.

Mourinho has more locker-room experience than Alonso, but has not always been the most delicate of ego-massagers for wayward stars.

Ultimately, the strength of the relationship between player and manager may decide what type of season Vinícius Jr has.