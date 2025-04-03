Real Madrid Score Landmark 10,000th Goal in Copa del Rey Thriller vs. Real Sociedad
Real Madrid reached a historic milestone in their 4–4 draw with Real Sociedad when Aurélien Tchouaméni scored the club's 10,000th goal.
The sold-out crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Los Blancos needed a 115th minute winner from Antonio Rüdiger to defeat Real Sociedad 5–4 on aggregate to advance to the Copa del Rey final, where they are set to face Barcelona.
Lost among the chaos of the night was a landmark achievement for the hosts. Real Madrid became one of the few teams in the sport to score 10,000 goals. While most would have expected Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior to bag the historic goal, it was actually Tchouaméni who gets to put his name in the club's history books.
The midfielder sent a header into the back of the net in the 86th minute to give Real Madrid the momentary edge in the Copa del Rey clash before Mikel Oyarzabal brought the tie level again with a goal in stoppage time. Real Madrid then needed to score their 10,001st goal to get past Real Sociedad.
Check out the other players in Real Madrid's storied history that get to say they scored a milestone goal for the club.
Year
Player
Goal Milestone for Real Madrid
1933
Luis Regueiro
1,000th goal
1949
Luis Molowny
2,000th goal
1959
Enrique Mateos
3,000th goal
1969
Sebastián Fleitas
4,000th goal
1982
Juanito
5,000th goal
1991
Míchel
6,000th goal
2001
Luis Figo
7,000th goal
2010
Karim Benzema
8,000th goal
2017
Gareth Bale
9,000th goal
2025
Aurélien Tchouaméni
10,000th goal
One glaring name missing from the list is Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer, the Portuguese superstar never notched one of the 10 milestone goals for the club. Still, he more than made up for it with his 451 goals for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid are already in pursuit of their 11,000th goal. Carlo Ancelotti's men are still alive in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, giving them ample opportunities to keep increasing the club's career tally.
Mbappé, meanwhile, is chasing some history of his own. The Frenchman is on tack to break Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record; no player has ever beaten Iván Zamorano's 37 goals, but Mbappé is just five away.
The final two months of the 2024–25 season promise to be an eventful bunch for the defending Spanish and European champions.