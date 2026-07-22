The Real Madrid Star Alvaro Arbeloa Is ‘Pursuing’ at Fulham

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García is reportedly in talks to join Fulham, where he would reunite with former boss Álvaro Arbeloa.

European clubs have circled Gonzalo ever since his breakout performance at last summer’s Club World Cup, but Los Blancos were unwilling to part ways with the youngster, keeping him with the first team to serve as Kylian Mbappé’s backup while Endrick was out on loan at Lyon.

Much of Gonzalo’s ascent was facilitated by Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa, making the Premier League the most obvious destination for the No. 9 should he green light a transfer out of the Spanish capital. But while Chelsea were closing a record deal for Morgan Rogers, Fulham were working on a much more understated move for Gonzalo.

The Athletic report Arbeloa is “actively” pursuing the 22-year-old he mentored both at Real Madrid Castilla and then with the first team. Talks are progressing between Gonzalo and Fulham, with the final decision ultimately coming down to the player.

New Real Madrid boss José Mourinho “liked” what he saw from Gonzalo, but could not guarantee a “prominent role” for the striker next season, seemingly pushing him out the door to Craven Cottage.

Fellow Real Madrid Outcast Could Join Gonzalo at Fulham

It would be an uphill battle for Gonzalo García at Real Madrid next season. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Arbeloa’s active approach to sign Gonzalo makes it clear the striker is his top priority. The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 51 appearances with the Real Madrid first team after attracting attention for his stellar 2023–24 campaign with Castilla in which he scored a record 25 goals.

Gonzalo could be just the first Real Madrid player Arbeloa entices to west London, though. Recent reports indicate Franco Mastantuono is on Fulham’s radar. The Argentine joined Real Madrid last summer and struggled to gain any foothold in the team, scoring just three goals in 35 appearances.

There’s a widespread belief that sending Mastantuono out on loan would be the most beneficial path for the winger to develop and grow, as opposed to him wasting away on the bench, scrapping for minuscule minutes in already decided games.

Reuniting with Arbeloa could be a tempting prospect, especially if Mastantuono already knows a familiar face in Gonzalo. Fulham, meanwhile, would do well with another attacking reinforcement after bidding farewell to Raúl Jiménez.

How Gonzalo’s Potential Departure Impacts Real Madrid

Endrick is headed back to the Bernabéu after a loan stint with Lyon. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Losing Gonzalo to Fulham would not leave Real Madrid reeling. The striker is a clinical goalscorer and a natural No. 9 no doubt, but he is now third in the pecking order behind Mbappé and Endrick.

The Brazilian is expected to once again don the iconic number nine shirt next season, the biggest indicator of his status in the dressing room after exploding at Lyon. Endrick recorded eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances for the French outfit, earning himself a place on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Now a much more mature player, Endrick is in line to finally make his mark at the Bernabéu, leaving little room for Gonzalo. Instead of the former Real Madrid Castilla standout taking up a spot in Mourinho’s squad, he can go grow his game in the Premier League under a contract that would likely have a sell-on clause and buy-back arrangement for Los Blancos.

Plus, the 15-time European champions would welcome the transfer fee as they continue to peruse the market for additional midfield and center back reinforcements.

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