Bit-Part Real Madrid Players Could Be Offered Alvaro Arbeloa Lifeline

New Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa, who has signed a three-year contract to take over at Craven Cottage, reportedly wants to reunite with three Real Madrid players.

Arbeloa left his role at the Bernabéu at the end of the 2025–26 season, having taken over from Xabi Alonso in January. The former Real Madrid B team boss had no top-level experience as a coach prior to being appointed by Florentino Pérez midseason, but was seen as a good club man and a stabilizing presence amid a period of turmoil.

Ultimately, however, he failed to get Madrid back on track as the club finished the campaign trophyless and mired in scandal.

After leaving the Bernabéu, Arbeloa has made an immediate return to management with Fulham as part of a curious three-way job swap that has seen José Mourinho trade Benfica for Real Madrid, Marco Silva leave Fulham for Benfica and now Arbeloa go from Madrid to Fulham.

“It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London,” he said in his official announcement statement. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I'm deeply grateful to [chairman] Mr [Shahid] Khan and [vice-chairman] Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.”

The BBC reports that Arbeloa’s candidacy for the Fulham job was supported by excellent references from Real Madrid president Pérez as well as Mourinho.

Arbeloa Eyes Madrid Trio for Fulham Project

Mastantuono is wanted by Fulham. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

It also seems that the new manager will look to use his connections with Madrid to help Fulham in the transfer market with the BBC report adding that Arbeloa is interested in moves for trio Franco Mastantuono, Fran García and Gonzalo García.

All three players are bit-parters at Real Madrid and could well be made available for loan or permanent sale this summer.

18-year-old attacking midfielder Mastantuono’s name will be a particularly tantalizing prospect for Fulham fans. The Argentine arrived in the Spanish capital for €45million ($50 million) with high expectations last summer, but failed to make a mark on the first team during his debut season, scoring just once in La Liga.

Arbeloa was full of praise for Mastantuono in May, highlighting the “extraordinary future” he has ahead of him “because of his talent, his commitment and his mentality.”

Left back Fran García has previously been linked to the Premier League with Bournemouth and is likely to be surplus to requirements at Madrid, given the arrival of new signing Marc Cucurella. 22-year-old striker Gonzalo García, meanwhile, was prolific for Real Madrid’s B team, but has found it difficult to break into the senior squad given the presence of Kylian Mbappé.

Opportunity for More Real Madrid Clauses

Víctor Muñoz joined Liverpool this summer, netting Real Madrid some extra revenue. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been particularly adept at getting value out of players deemed not good enough or not ready for the first team.

Sell-on clauses and buyback arrangements have been baked into deals for several young stars now thriving around Europe, including the likes of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramón at Como.

In addition this summer, the club is said to have banked as much as €20 million ($23 million) from Víctor Muñoz’s sale from Osasuna to Liverpool, €12.5 million ($14 million) from Álvaro Rodríguez’s transfer from Elche to Bournemouth and €3.5 million ($4 million) for Mario Martín’s move to Getafe.

It seems probable that any deals with Fulham for high potential youngsters would involve similar arrangements regarding sell-on clauses.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC