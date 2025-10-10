Real Madrid ‘Consider’ Surprise Marc Guehi, Ibrahima Konate Alternative
Although Marc Guéhi and Ibrahima Konaté remain atop Real Madrid’s wish list for next summer, the Spanish giants are reportedly considering all options at center back, including homegrown talent Joan Martínez.
The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects coming through the La Fábrica ranks. Now recovered from the ACL injury he suffered in Aug. 2024, Martínez is under the leadership of Álvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid Castilla, just one call-up away from featuring for Los Blancos.
Although the Spaniard lacks first-team experience, Martínez could be the answer to Real Madrid’s center back problem next summer. According to MARCA, the Spanish giants could favor the teenager, who would not cost a single cent, over signing either Guéhi or Konaté.
The situation would of course depend on how Martínez continues to perform and develop at Real Madrid Castilla. After recently returning from a long-term injury, the defender’s fitness will also remain under close scrutiny by Xabi Alonso and his staff.
Martínez fits in with the young squad Alonso has built. In fact, 20-year-old Dean Huijsen and 22-year-old Álvaro Carreras are two pillars of Alonso’s defense, while 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono and 20-year-old Arda Güler are staples of his attack.
Real Madrid Remain ‘Interested’ in Guéhi, Konaté
Despite now reportedly viewing Martínez as a viable option next summer, Real Madrid still have their sights set on Guéhi and Konaté. Both Premier League defenders are in the final 12 months of their contracts with Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, and can leave as free agents in June 2026.
Either center back would be a fine replacement for David Alaba or Antonio Rüdiger, both of whom are expected to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the 2025–26 season. Losing the two veterans puts Los Blancos in need of at least one reinforcement.
Konaté has routinely been linked with the Spanish giants while Guéhi recently become a tangible option for Real Madrid. The Crystal Palace man saw his move to Liverpool collapse on deadline day and now is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe.
MARCA also name Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as another soon-to-be free agent that Real Madrid could pursue. Once the January transfer window opens, Los Blancos’ future plans for a defensive reinforcement will likely become much clearer.