Real Madrid Make Vinicius Junior ‘Contract Decision’ Amid Recent Fan Backlash

The sudden departure of Xabi Alonso reportedly eliminated a major “obstacle” hindering Real Madrid’s contract negotiations with superstar winger Vinicius Junior, prompting the club to return to the table before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite opening talks to extend the Brazilian’s deal last January, there has been little progress made between the two parties one year later. Vinicius Jr, whose current contract with Los Blancos expires in June 2027, is thought to be asking for a record €30 million ($34.6 million) per season, a sum the club is seemingly not willing to pay.

Negotiations went from bad to worse as the 2025–26 season got underway. Reports claimed the No. 7 refused to sign a new deal while his relationship with then-manager Alonso remained so strained; the two had a public falling out after Vinicius Jr was replaced in the first El Clásico of the season.

Vinicius Jr was not happy about being substituted during El Clasico...



The Brazilian stormed down the tunnel after being taken off by Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/S58bwxiVZO — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 26, 2025

According to ESPN, the chances of a renewal for the Brazil international were “non-existent” while Alonso remained in charge. The Spaniard was a “negative factor” in negotiations due to his managerial decisions that often saw Vinicius Jr substituted out of games or starting them on the bench.

Now that Real Madrid cut ties with the manager after just 34 games, there is reportedly a newfound hope surrounding the stalled talks. The club is expected to re-open negotiations before Vinicius Jr enters the final year of his contract.

Salary Disagreements Continue to Hinder Vinicius Jr’s Contract Talks

Vinicius Junior has struggled for form in 2025–26. | Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Even with Alonso out of the way, there is still one massive factor preventing a new deal for Vinicius Jr: his salary demands. The 25-year-old currently earns around €17 million ($19.75 million) per year.

ESPN report Real Madrid offered Vinicius Jr a boost to €20 million ($23.2 million) back in May, but they saw the proposed salary shut down by the superstar’s camp, who wanted an extra €10 million ($11.6 million) in bonuses.

Vinicius Jr, though, has not helped his chances of securing the historic deal. The 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up has scored just six goals in 29 appearances this season, and has become the constant victim of whistles from his own home crowd.

New boss Álvaro Arbeloa fully backs the two-time Champions League winner, though, and has repeatedly stated one of his goals is to get Vinicius Jr back to his best form.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE