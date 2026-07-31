Real Madrid are done negotiating with Vinícius Júnior, reported to be at the stage of issuing a firm ultimatum to the Brazilian superstar over his contract.

Vinícius Jr. has been locked in a contract standoff with Los Blancos for months. His current terms expire at the end of the 2026–27 season, now only 11 months away, at which point he would enter the market as a free agent.

Long after Xabi Alonso left the Bernabéu—their challenging relationship was thought to be behind all negotiations halting for at least a period—Vinícius Jr. still hasn’t been able to come to an agreement with the club he famously signed with at the age of just 16.

Real Madrid are under pressure to resolve the issue one way or another. If Vinícius Jr. does not sign a contract, he could leave for nothing next summer and the club loses a player still worth even now in his current situation an estimated $160.8 million (€140 million)—per transfermarkt.

MARCA reports the time for any more talking is over and Madrid have adopted a ‘take it or leave it’ approach. It is said that the offer on the table to Vinícius Jr. is final. Los Blancos will refuse to keep negotiating and there will be no further increase to the terms already proposed.

At the start of 2026, ESPN explained that Vinícius Jr. is currently paid €17 million per season after tax, has been offered a net raise to €20 million, but is seeking €30 million requested through the payment of additional bonuses.

Real Madrid ‘Open the Door’ to Selling Vinícius Jr.

Real Madrid would rather sell than lose him as a free agent. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid do not want to see the back of Vinícius Jr. The 26-year-old has become one of the best players in the world since he was identified as a target before he’d even debuted for Flamengo back in Brazil—the prearranged transfer was struck two days after his first match.

But the club “will not disrupt” the salary structure for any player … any player.

The very real consequence of Vinícius Jr. running down his contract is losing an asset of immense value, entering the peak of his career, without banking any cash whatsoever. In that scenario, Real Madrid effectively have no option but to consider selling now, before the transfer window closes at the start of September—less than five weeks away.

What’s crazy about the whole thing is that neither Vinícius Jr. nor Real Madrid seem to actually want a separation. This latest update from Spain reads like a play from the club to apply public pressure on the player, and it feels like a case of one having to call the other’s bluff—and one side folding—before we reach a resolution. Otherwise, it could end up how no one wants.

Vinícius Jr. Transfer Options Limited

Very few teams could actually take Vinícius Jr. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr., although one of the most outstanding stars on the planet, is not the kind of player who naturally has a lot of options to move clubs. Once you’re at the top of the game, there are very few places you can actually go.

Arsenal have emerged as an opportunistic suitor this week, but even if the Gunners can afford to make the signing, questions are being asked whether there is too much of a risk when it comes to a possible destabilizing effect on the rest of the squad.

Paris Saint-Germain no longer target players in the superstar bracket like they once did, and already have the left wing locked down by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Saudi Pro League gossip was once rife but has been mysteriously quiet the first time there is a genuine possibility Vinícius Jr. could be available for transfer.

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