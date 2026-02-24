Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid and Benfica will battle for a place in the Champions League round of 16 when they face off in the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday night.

After the teams combined for a six-goal thriller in the league phase, they were considerably more conservative in the first leg of their highly anticipated tie. Only one sensational individual goal from Vinicius Junior set Real Madrid and Benfica apart at the Estádio da Luz last Tuesday.

What marred the match, though, was Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racial abuse toward the Los Blancos’ No. 7. The incident turned the Champions League match into something ugly, and the football world is still reeling from it one week later.

Yet the show goes on in Europe, and the two clubs are now set to lock horns at the Bernabéu, where José Mourinho’s men will have to overcome their one-goal deficit to punch their tickets to the last 16. Standing in their way are the 15-time European champions, who will play with an emotional edge after the shameful events in Lisbon.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Benfica Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Wednesday, Feb. 25

: Wednesday, Feb. 25 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Real Madrid : 2 wins

: 2 wins Benfica : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid (WWWWL) Benfica (WLWWD) Osasuna 2–1 Real Madrid Benfica 3–0 AVS Futebol SAD Benfica 0–1 Real Madrid Benfica 0–1 Real Madrid Real Madrid 4–1 Real Sociedad Santa Clara 1–2 Benfica Valencia 0–2 Real Madrid Benfica 2–1 Alverca Real Madrid 2–1 Rayo Vallecano Tondela 0–0 Benfica

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Benfica on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas, Vix United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Real Madrid Team News

Kylian Mbappé is a doubt to face Benfica. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Alarm bells sounded in the Spanish capital when Kylian Mbappé could not finish his training session on Tuesday and reports indicate the Frenchman will miss the second leg due to his nagging knee injury. If he indeed cannot feature, expect Gonzalo García to take his place up top.

Real Madrid are also still missing the injured Éder Militão and Jude Bellingham. Both players are expected to be out until after the March international window with respective hamstring injuries.

Dani Ceballos joins his two teammates in the treatment room after suffering a calf injury at the weekend. Dean Huijsen is also stuck in the infirmary, though the defender’s minor muscle injury should see him return to the fold at the weekend. Until then, Raúl Asencio takes his place in central defense.

Rodrygo is sidelined as well due to a hamstring injury, but the Brazilian would have missed the clash even if he was fully fit after seeing red in the team’s final league phase match. The winger’s dissent earned him a two-match ban. Without him, Álvaro Arbeloa will stick to a front line of just Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappé.

Gonzalo García is in line to fill in for the injured Kylian Mbappé. | FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rüdiger, Carreras; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Gonzalo, Vinicius Junior.

Benfica Team News

Gianluca Prestianni is suspended for the second leg at the Bernabéu. | Joao Bravo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Both Mourinho and Prestianni will miss out on the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs. The manager is suspended after being sent off in Lisbon last week, and the winger is also banned as UEFA investigate Vinicius Jr’s claims.

The good news for Benfica is the team is much healthier than it was for the first leg. Dodi Lukébakio returned from an ankle injury at the weekend and is in line to feature on the right wing in place of Prestianni.

Richard Ríos is also back from a shoulder injury and could get the nod alongside Fredrik Aursnes in the team’s double pivot. The two players will act as the shield in front of an unchanged defense, led by Nicolás Otamendi.

Only the injured Samuel Soares and Joao Veloso are expected to be unavailable for the clash with Real Madrid.

Benfica Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Dodi Lukébakio is in line to start in place of the suspended Gianluca Prestianni. | FotMob

Benfica predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Trubin; Dedić, T. Araújo, Otamendi, Dahl; Ríos, Aursnes; Lukébakio, Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica Score Prediction

Trailing by a goal, Benfica will have to take the game to Real Madrid, abandoning their conservative tactics from the first leg. The visitors will no doubt have their chances to pick apart Los Blancos’ inconsistent backline, which has kept only two clean sheets in the team’s last six matches.

As long as Benfica push forward, there will be gaps for the hosts to exploit in transition. Vinicius Jr is lethal on the counter attack, and needs just one moment to make something happen, even if its seemingly out of nothing.

There might not be a winner when the final whistle sounds after 90 minutes, but Real Madrid’s one goal advantage from the first leg will be enough to propel them into the last 16 on aggregate.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1–1 Benfica (Real Madrid advance 2–1 on aggregate)

