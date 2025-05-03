Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A depleted Real Madrid side must follow its Copa del Rey disappointment with a tough La Liga match against Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid are on the cusp of ending the season without any major trophies. After crashing out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals and suffering a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, Los Blancos are hoping to salvage their season by winning La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti's men must win their remaining five league matches to keep the pressure on the Catalans, who sit four points clear of Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings. The first test for the defending Spanish and European champions is Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid already previously defeated Celta Vigo in La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season, but the Sky Blues are finding their form as of late. In fact, Barcelona needed a 98th-minute penalty to collect all three points against Celta Vigo just a few weeks ago. Now, it is Los Blancos' turn to try and replicate a similar result.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the all-important La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 5 wins
- Celta Vigo: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Real Madrid 5–2 Celta Vigo (January 16, 2025) - Copa del Rey
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Celta Vigo
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid - 4/26/25
Celta Vigo 3–0 Villarreal - 4/23/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 4/23/25
Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo - 4/19/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Athletic Bilbao - 4/20/25
Celta Vigo 0–2 Espanyol - 4/12/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal - 4/16/25
Mallorca 1–2 Celta Vigo - 4/5/25
Alaves 0–1 Real Madrid - 04/13/25
Celta Vigo 1–1 Las Palmas - 3/31/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+, TSN4
Mexico
Sky+Sky Sports Mexico
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid suffered three injury blows in the aftermath of the Copa del Rey final. Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are all out for the remainder of the season, joining Eduardo Camavinga, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal on the sidelines.
Aurélien Tchouaméni will be forced to return to his emergency center back duties, but the Frenchman must be careful to avoid a yellow card; if he enters the referee's book against Celta Vigo, he will receive a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation and therefore miss El Clásico.
Rodrygo would normally be a shoo-in to start up top along with Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, but the Brazilian was left out of Real Madrid's squad.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Vázquez, Asencio, Tchouaméni, García; Valverde, Ceballos, Modrić; Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Celta Vigo Team News
Carl Starfelt remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and will likely miss the rest of the season for Celta Vigo. Yoel Lago has stepped up in Starfelt's absence and will continue to start alongside Marcos Alonso and Carlos Domínguez in defense.
Jones El-Abdellaoui is a doubt to feature in Sunday's fixture as well due to a thigh injury. The 18-year-old has yet to make his debut for the club after transferring from Norway's Vålerenga.
Claudio Giráldez will once again rely on Borja Iglesias to lead his attack. The Spaniard bagged a hat trick against Barcelona and then recorded a goal and an assist against Villarreal.
Celta Vigo Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Celta Vigo predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-3): Guaita; Domínguez, Lago, Alonso; Álvarez, Rodriguez, Moriba, Mingueza; F López, Iglesias, González
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Score Prediction
The last time Celta Vigo secured all three points against Real Madrid came back in 2017. Los Blancos have defeated the Sky Blues in their last 10 meetings, including two already this season.
Real Madrid's depleted backline will leave the door open for Celta Vigo to get on the scoresheet, but Ancelotti's men should have enough firepower to get past their opponents at the Santiago Bernabéu.