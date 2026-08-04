Real Madrid Winger’s ‘Impending Exit’ Paves the Way for Yan Diomande’s Arrival

Despite links to former club River Plate, Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono is reportedly set to join Serie A club Fiorentina on loan.

The 18-year-old made the move to the Spanish capital last summer in a deal worth €63.2 million ($72.8 million) but failed to live up to his price tag. Mastantuono scored just three goals in 35 appearances, many of which were for limited minutes at the end of already-decided matches.

The arrival of five new faces this summer—with the likes of Yan Diomande and Rodri potentially still to come—forces Real Madrid to make room in their roster, and Mastantuono is the obvious choice to be sent away from the Bernabéu.

The Athletic report the Argentine is expected to join Fiorentina on a loan deal that does not include an option to buy, much like Endrick’s stint with Lyon last season. Mastantuono had interest from River Plate, as well as Saudi Arabia, but Los Blancos wanted the forward to remain in Europe.

Mastantuono’s Exit Comes Amid Diomande Pursuit

Franco Mastantuono had a debut season to forget at Real Madrid. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Should Mastantuono complete his move to Fiorentina, he leaves José Mourinho with even less depth on the right wing; Brahim Díaz would be the only natural right winger in the dressing room at the Bernabéu.

Rodrygo made the position his home in past seasons, but the Brazilian is still recovering from a devastating ACL injury. Endrick is also capable of playing out wide, though he is at his best as a striker.

The spot is therefore wide open for Diomande to snatch. The 19-year-old, who registered 22 goal contributions at RB Leipzig last season, is keen on a move to Real Madrid, choosing the 15-time European champions over Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Reports stated a transfer worth nearly $156 million (€135 million) had been agreed upon, but a dispute between agencies was thought to be holding up the move, a claim RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schäfer has since denied.

He also called out the rampant transfer rumors circling the Côte d'Ivoire international and insisted the deal for Diomande to Real Madrid was not over the line. “It’s clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the ‘here we go.’ That’s simply not the case. We’re not at that stage yet,” Schäfer told Sky Sports Germany.

Latest Diomande Update Plays in Real Madrid’s Favor

Yan Diomande’s rise has been rapid. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Schäfer’s statement seemingly hit out at reporter Fabrizio Romano, whose signature “Here we go!” social media post announcing Diomande to Real Madrid came over a week ago—yet the deal is still not confirmed.

Romano, though, remains firm in his report and provided an update on the situation, revealing Real Madrid were in contact with the player’s camp and RB Leipzig on Tuesday “to get the green light” to travel and complete a medical before signing a contract with Los Blancos.

“The reality is Yan Diomande is going to wear Real Madrid’s shirt this summer,” he continued, emphasizing the situation is “very calm,” with only the formal steps left to go.

Should Diomande indeed make the move to the Bernabéu, he would complete an attack that—as of now—features Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

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