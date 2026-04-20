Real Madrid XI vs. Deportivo Alaves: Defensive Shake-Up on the Cards—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

After Champions League elimination and two La Liga games without a win, Real Madrid need a reaction against relegation-threatened Alavés.

The dramatic defeat to Bayern Munich in Madrid’s last outing was a devastating blow, coupled with disappointing domestic results against Mallorca and Girona between the two legs that have made April a month to forget.

An entirely trophyless season—the club’s first since 2021—may be all but inevitable now with Barcelona nine points clear at the top of the table with just seven gameweeks to play. However, there is, at the very least, pride to play for, as well as the slim chance of a Barça collapse.

Los Blancos Need a Reaction at Home

Álvaro Arbeloa’s full focus returns to La Liga. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Despite any concessions made for a post-Champions League hangover, another limp performance in the league will not be tolerated by the Madrid faithful, who will be hoping for a reaction to recent events. Pushing Barcelona all the way now is the bare minimum in terms of expectation.

Álvaro Arbeloa has few injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s fixture with Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and now Raúl Asencio, who was admitted to hospital over a stomach issue, the only known absentees.

Rotation is to be expected, however, with the likes of Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy—who all started at the Allianz Arena—among those needing to have their minutes managed amid long-term fitness issues.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono.

Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2)

There are question marks over Real Madrid’s defensive options. | FotMob

GK: Andriy Lunin—The Ukrainian continues to fill in for Courtois. Somewhat remarkably, he has not kept a clean sheet in nine outings this season.

RB: Dani Carvajal—Reduced to limited action in what looks to be his final campaign at Madrid, Carvajal may be due an appearance here. His only contribution at the Allianz Arena was to swear at referee Slavko Vinčić at full-time.

CB: Éder Militão—Sparsely used in 2026 due to injury, Militão appears on the cusp of full fitness again, having played 90 minutes in the defeat to Bayern. He also made appearances in the three preceding fixtures.

CB: Dean Huijsen—With Rüdiger’s minutes carefully managed in the league, Huijsen is likely to come back into the side. He has recovered well from an initially shaky start to the season.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Left out for Mendy in the Champions League, Carreras could be restored for an encounter less likely to require such defensive solidity.

RM: Federico Valverde—The goalscorer in Madrid’s last league outing against Girona, the Uruguayan needs two more strikes to equal his best-ever La Liga return (seven).

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Though Madrid took the lead three times in Munich, Tchouaméni’s defensive acumen was ultimately missed as he sat out the Champions League tie suspended. Expect him to return here.

CM: Jude Bellingham—Fit and firing again, Bellingham recently described himself as a “victim” of his own versatility amid his struggles to replicate his attacking output of previous seasons.

LM: Arda Güler—If one player came out of Munich the better for it, it was Güler. The 21-year-old Turkish midfielder ascended to superstar status at the Allianz Arena. No player has more appearances for Madrid this season.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—He scored in the reverse fixture at the Mendizorroza back in December and remains on for the Pichichi Trophy, with 23 goals to date.

ST: Vinicius Junior—Madrid’s number seven has endured a frustrating season, with the Bernabéu frequently on his back in recent weeks amid a run of two goals and no assists in his last six La Liga outings.

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