Real Madrid XI vs. Rayo Vallecano: Arbeloa Makes Rodrygo Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Fresh off a disastrous Champions League blunder, Real Madrid resume their La Liga title charge against a struggling Rayo Vallecano side on Sunday.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men were expecting a rather light schedule in February, consisting of only four league matches before the all-important last few months of the season commenced. Except Los Blancos suffered a stunning 4–2 defeat against Benfica on Wednesday night, condemning them to the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

Real Madrid will be eager to put the poor result behind them by registering their six consecutive win in La Liga to keep the pressure on league-leaders Barcelona, who sit only one point above their bitter rivals in the standings. They might not be too excited to return to the Bernabéu, though, where the players in white will undoubtedly be greeted with deafening whistles yet again.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 1 p.m. GMT, 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT

1 p.m. GMT, 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Bernabéu

Bernabéu 🏆 Competition: La Liga

La Liga 📊 Recent form: LWWWL

Team News

Raúl Asencio (right) was sent off against Benfica. | Filipe Amorim/AFP/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy

Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-1-2-3

Real Madrid are still without the injured Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy, forcing Arbeloa to deploy an unchanged backline featuring Federico Valverde at right back yet again.

Alexander-Arnold and Rüdiger are far along in their respective recoveries, though, and should be back in the team in the coming weeks to give Real Madrid’s weathered backline a much-needed boost. When that time comes, Arbeloa will have to decide who in his favored midfield trio of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham makes way for Valverde.

Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo, meanwhile, are available for the La Liga clash despite seeing red midweek. Both players are expected to get the nod on Sunday and will look to make up for their lack of discipline in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Rodrygo returns to the right wing in place of Franco Mastantuono. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian conceded four goals in the team’s league phase finale, but he still leads La Liga with 10 clean sheets.

RB: Federico Valverde—Valverde has been solid at right back, but wearing the captain’s armband requires more leadership than he seems capable of providing.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Despite his red card against Benfica, Asencio is still eligible to get the nod on Sunday in La Liga. It is only a matter of time, though, before Rüdiger returns and takes his place at the back.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The ex-Bournemouth defender should have little trouble holding Jorge de Frutos quiet; the striker has just two goals in his last 14 appearances.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—The battle against his former club didn’t go as planned, but Carreras will welcome a return to La Liga action, where he has thrived since his move to the Spanish capital.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The France international only lasted a poor 55 minutes against Benfica before he was replaced. Tchouaméni gets a chance to redeem himself against a much lesser opponent.

AM: Arda Güler—Güler made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he reacted poorly to his substitution at the Estádio da Luz. Still, the Turkish youngster is the best playmaker Real Madrid have at the minute.

AM: Jude Bellingham—The No. 10 is still searching for his first league goal since the calendar flipped to 2026, but he will have his chances against a leaky Rayo backline.

RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian is in line to start for the first time since returning from injury, sending Franco Mastantuono to the bench. Prior to his trip to the infirmary, Rodrygo tallied six goal contributions in seven appearances.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Already with 36 goals across all competitions, Mbappé will once again be expected to carry Real Madrid’s attack. The Frenchman will be eager to make up for his poor performance against Rayo back in November.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Whistles will surely greet Vinicius Junior on Sunday after once again failing to contribute midweek. Consistency remains unattainable for the winger.

