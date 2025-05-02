Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
La Liga leaders Barcelona visit bottom of the league and relegation bound Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 3.
The Catalans are looking to continue their pursuit of a treble and defeating Valladolid could go a long way in their hopes to clinch La Liga in El Clásico vs. Real Madrid in a week's time. However, Barça have their eyes set on the second leg of the Champions League semifinals vs. Inter Milan next week, which means Hansi Flick will likely offer rest to some of his more taxed players.
Real Valladolid have nothing to lose going into the match and have a chance to add even more excitement to the La Liga title race climax. The hosts are bound for La Liga2 next season, but they'll want to end the season on a high and defeat Barcelona at home like they did the last time the Catalans visited in 2023.
It's a true David vs. Goliath matchup, here's all you need to know ahead of Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona in La Liga.
What Time Does Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Valladolid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
- Date: Saturday, May 3
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CET
Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Valladolid: 1 win
- Barcelona: 4 wins
Last Meeting: Barcelona 7–0 Real Valladolid (Aug. 31, 2024) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Valladolid
Barcelona
Real Betis 5–1 Real Valladolid - 4/24/25
Barcelona 3–3 Inter Milan - 4/30/25
Real Valladolid 2–3 Osasuna - 4/20/25
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid - 4/26/25
Atlético Madrid 4–2 Real Valladolid - 4/14/25
Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca - 4/22/25
Real Valladolid 0–4 Getafe - 4/6/25
Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo - 04/19/25
Real Sociedad 2–1 Real Valladolid - 3/29/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Barcelona - 4/15/25
How To Watch Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo
United Kingdom
Viaplay
Mexico
Sky Sports
Real Valladolid Team News
Valladolid have had a nightmare of a season. With 16 points through 33 matchweeks, they're 14 points back of second to last on the table Leganés. A defeat last time out vs. Real Betis made Valladolid's relegation official, with five games still to go in La Liga.
Álvaro Rubio's side are in the midst of a 14 game winless streak and have won just one game since the calendar turned to 2025. Three different managers have been at the helm since the start of 2024-25, but none have figured out a way to turn the season around.
Arsenal loanee goalkeeper Karl Hein remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and won't feature in Barcelona's visit. Henrique Silva and Javi Sánchez are also sidelined with injuries.
Real Valladolid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ferreira; Candela, Cömert, Özkacar, Aznou; Jurić, Amallah; Anuar, Chucki, Moro; Latasa
Barcelona Team News
Flick will most likely heavily rotate his side to rest key players ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals vs. Inter Milan on Tuesday.
Jules Koundé suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg vs. Inter that will keep him sidelined for at least two weeks. Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Baldé are nearing a return from their respective injuries, but it's unlikely Flick will risk them in the trip to Valladolid.
One major positive for Barcelona is that Flick confirmed that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will make his return between the sticks after suffering an ACL injury back in Sept. 2024. The German will captain a Barcelona side that will still be expected to defeat Valladolid to keep up the pace in the La Liga title race.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen; Fort, Araújo, Christensen, Martín; García, Gavi; Fati, Fermín, Ferran; Víctor
Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Although Barcelona won't be at full strength, they still have more than enough quality to dispatch a Real Valladolid side that's collected just one point since the second half of the La Liga season started.
The Catalans will control possession and dictate the match. With Fermín López having the freedom to create and an in-form Ferran Torres leading the attack, Barça will find a way to carve open a defense that's conceded 81 goals in the league.
If things were to get tight and Barcelona aren't able to take a comfortable lead, expect Flick to introduce some of his attacking gems in the second half.