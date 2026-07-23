How Rodri Can Help Man Utd Overcome ‘Obstacles’ in Pursuit of Real Madrid Duo

Manchester United will have a hard time convincing either Aurélien Tchouaméni or Eduardo Camavinga to leave Real Madrid this summer, as both players have reportedly pledged their loyalties to the Bernabéu.

The Red Devils have been interested in both Real Madrid midfielders long before the summer transfer window opened, but first made signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans a priority following the departure of Casemiro.

Michael Carrick is still in the market for another defensive midfielder to join the engine room, and it’s no surprise both Tchouaméni and Camavinga’s names have come up yet again. But despite recent reports sensationally claiming Real Madrid are willing to sell Tchouaméni, a move for the 26-year-old or his fellow countryman is rather unlikely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tchouaméni already signed a contract extension with Los Blancos weeks ago. The club has yet to confirm the new deal, but Romano emphasized just how “important” the Frenchman is to new boss José Mourinho.

There is a “clear feeling” at the Bernabéu that Tchouaméni is staying at Real Madrid.

Camavinga’s Situation Is More Tenuous

Eduardo Camavinga has plenty to prove after a disappointing 2025–26 season. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

With Tchouaméni likely off the table, United could turn to Camavinga. Unlike his fellow countryman, the 23-year-old does not have a solid place in Los Blancos’ XI and is expected to spend another season fighting for minutes, especially after fitness woes and poor performances hampered his 2025–26 campaign.

On paper, Camavinga is the easier player to pry away from the Spanish capital, but he is seemingly unwilling to budge. Romano reports the midfielder is determined to stay at Real Madrid and “revive” his career in a white shirt.

Camavinga’s agents conveyed that exact message to United, emphasizing the player’s desire to work under Mourinho.

“The only way to get Camavinga, whether it’s Man Utd or any other club, is to get a green light from the player,” Romano reiterated.

How Rodri Can Help Man Utd Secure a Real Madrid Midfielder

Rodri was back to his best this summer for Spain. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

No matter how determined Camavinga is to stay at Real Madrid, everything can change if club president Florentino Pérez pulls the trigger on recruiting Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Spaniard, who has openly flirted with a move to the Bernabéu, is back on Los Blancos’ radar after he won the Golden Ball for a brilliant World Cup campaign with Spain.

Links between the two parties are growing by the day, though reported back surgery for Rodri certainly might give Real Madrid pause.

Still, if the World Cup winner gets his dream move to Madrid, Camavinga could quickly change his mind and start a new chapter of his career elsewhere. He is already going to struggle for minutes, and that’s without Rodri in the team.

There’s no guarantee Camavinga would have a starting job right away at Old Trafford either, although being left footed, to offer greater balance, and bringing different attributes to the table would not hurt his chance. He would also have opportunities to play given the newly packed schedule awaiting United in the new season. Tchouaméni is the easier pick to slot right into Carrick’s system, but his reported signature on a new Real Madrid contract makes a transfer hard to imagine.

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