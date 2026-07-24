Rosenborg vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United play their second preseason friendly of the summer when taking on Norwegian side Rosenborg on Friday.

The Red Devils suffered a surprise loss at the hands of second-tier Wrexham in their first warmup match ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, with Sam Smith’s first-half strike the only goal scored during the clash in Finland last Saturday.

While Michael Carrick remains without a whole host of first-teamers due to the World Cup, he was still able to name a relatively strong starting XI for the first half against Wrexham, before relying on his young academy prospects after the break.

The result of Friday’s meeting is inconsequential, but Carrick will still demand victory from his side against a Rosenborg team currently in the middle of its domestic campaign—and therefore duly match sharp.

Rosenborg vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Man Utd’s Wait for First Friendly Win Continues

Carrick will want a response from defeat to Wrexham. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

United were far from their swashbuckling best against Wrexham, the performance and result owing to a disrupted preseason and the absence of many important first-teamers. While little has changed ahead of Friday’s game, Carrick will still expect victory.

Even without the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Kobbie Mainoo, United have more than enough in the tank to overcome their hosts, although Rosenborg’s superior match sharpness will level the playing field.

Friendlies produce bizarre and unexpected results. Ordinarily, United would waltz to victory against Rosenborg, but Friday could be much, much tougher.

Head-to-head record : At a similar stage of their preseason campaign in 2024, United faced Rosenborg in a friendly. On that occasion, they were beaten 1–0, despite appearances from the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

: At a similar stage of their preseason campaign in 2024, United faced Rosenborg in a friendly. On that occasion, they were beaten 1–0, despite appearances from the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. Man Utd absentees: A sub-par side will take to the field against Rosenborg and that will likely result in a sub-par performance, as witnessed against Wrexham. United’s hosts will make life tough for them and are in impressive form following three successive wins.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1–1 Man Utd

Rosenborg Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Rosenborg could name the same XI chosen for the last two games. | FotMob

Rosenborg aren’t expected to stray too far from their usual XI. While this is just a friendly, it’s a big occasion for the Norwegians against one of soccer’s most prestigious sides.

Dino Islamović appears the only first-team absentee for Rosenborg at present, the Montenegro international currently battling a calf injury.

Copenhagen loanee Amin Chiakha, fresh from a brace last time out, will keep United’s defense busy up top, while winger Emil Konradsen Ceïde is the chief creator for Rosenborg with three assists this term.

Rosenborg predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Wahlstedt; Svensson, M.K. Ceïde, Nemčík, Pereira; Bomholt, Selnæs, Fossum; Ďuriš, Chiakha, E.K. Ceïde.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Rosenborg

Carrick could make one change from the starting XI against Wrexham. | FotMob

Carrick could once again name a strong XI in the first half against Rosenborg, followed by a youthful lineup after the break. If so, Andrey Santos, United’s recent signing from Chelsea, should make his second consecutive start.

The club’s other additions will have to wait, however, with backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow injured and Youri Tielemans yet to return from his post-World Cup recovery. The Belgian is joined by 10 other regulars who are still recuperating from the tournament.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mount, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee all missed out on call-ups for their national teams this summer, meaning they will be available in some capacity against Rosenborg. Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu have also had a free summer as their countries failed to qualify.

Young stars like Chido Obi, Toby Collyer, Harry Amass and the Fletcher brothers, Tyler and Jack, will be eager to make an impression.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Rosenborg (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Santos, Collyer; Mbeumo, Mount, Dorgu; Zirkzee.

What Time Does Rosenborg vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Trondheim, Norway

: Trondheim, Norway Stadium : Lerkendal Stadion

: Lerkendal Stadion Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

How to Watch Rosenborg vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

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