Ruben Amorim ‘Close’ to New Job After Turbulent Man Utd Reign

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly the frontrunner to take charge of AC Milan following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

The Portuguese boss has been out of work since Jan. 5, when the Red Devils cut ties with him after a tumultuous 14 months at Old Trafford. Amorim failed to win any trophies during his time in the dugout, and led United to a 15th-place finish in 2024–25, their worst of the Premier League era.

The 41-year-old failed to deliver in the early months of 2025–26 as well, only leading United to sixth place after 20 games. Still, despite his failures in Manchester, he is a wanted man in Milan.

The Athletic report Amorim is the “leading candidate” to take over the Rossoneri. The two parties “held talks” in Portugal last week as Milan look to rebuild after parting ways with Allegri, along with Sporting director Igli Tare, chief executive Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada.

The Serie A club cleaned house after failing to qualify for the Champions League. A 2–1 defeat on the final matchday to Cagliari doomed them to a fifth-place finish, one point behind Como in fourth. The team will have to settle for the Europa League next season.

Milan ‘Forced’ to Pivot to Amorim

Ruben Amorim is inching toward a managerial return. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Although Amorim now leads the race for the open job in Milan, he was not always the club’s first option. The Athletic report the Rossoneri initially set out to hire former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The Spaniard’s signature was quickly snatched up by Liverpool, though, following the surprise dismissal of Arne Slot. Iraola signed a two-year deal with the Reds, forcing Milan to go back to the drawing board.

Reports emerged of interest in U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, as well as former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Al Ahli’s Matthias Jaissle is also linked to the job, per Fabrizio Romano.

Should Amorim win the race, he will be under pressure to right what has become a sinking ship at San Siro. Even without European competition to distract in 2025–26, Milan only collected 70 points from 38 matches, 17 less than arch rivals and newly crowned Italian champions Inter Milan.

Man Utd Not Looking Back

Michael Carrick spearheaded Man Utd’s resurgence. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

What happens next with Amorim is no longer United’s concern. The Red Devils put together a sensational second half of the season under Michael Carrick, finishing third in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

The English boss was repaid for his efforts with a two-year contract, officially the chosen man to lead the Red Devils permanently. The decision was met with widespread praise, from fans and players alike, with Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes leading the way.

Under Carrick’s watch, United are already taking steps to bolster their squad for next season as they look to balance the addition of Champions League soccer with an already action-packed schedule. The team has already reportedly struck a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson to replace the departed Casemiro.

The Red Devils are also in pursuit of further reinforcements so they can truly challenge for the Premier League title in 2026–27. All the while, Amorim might be in Italy, fighting to bring Milan back to championship-winning ways.

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