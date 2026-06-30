Ruben Amorim’s First Signing Breaks AC Milan Transfer Record

Former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is already splashing cash to improve AC Milan, who officially confirmed the record-breaking signing of Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos completed a €74 million ($84 million) transfer to smash the club’s previous record set in 2019, when it welcomed Rafael Leão from Lille for €49.5 million ($56.5 million). The two players will likely not be teammates, though, since Leão announced his intention to start a new chapter of his career outside of Italy.

His fellow countryman will now have the keys to the Rossoneri’s attack for the foreseeable future. Ramos inked a contract through June 2031, all while he is representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

His arrival marks the first signing of the Amorim era at Milan—a signing some thought would be a player from United.

AC Milan Desperate to Bounce Back Under Amorim

Christian Pulisic had poor second half of last season at AC Milan. | Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Rossoneri are coming off another lackluster season that saw previous manager Massimiliano Allegri, along with Sporting director Igli Tare, chief executive Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada, all lose their jobs.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A, falling out of the Champions League places on the final day of the 2025-26 season after a poor 2–1 defeat to Cagliari. The team settled for the Europa League next season, but that is far below its standards of the past.

So much of Milan’s problems came from their inconsistent attack. Christian Pulisic, who got off to a blistering start, did not find the back of the net in 2026. Leão was not much better, only scoring four goals since the calendar flipped. Christopher Nkunku, meanwhile, ended his season with eight goals.

The arrival of Ramos is a statement of intent by Amorim to bring in a fresh face to give the team’s attack a much-needed new front man. The Portuguese forward scored 45 goals in 131 appearances for PSG, helping the team win three Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League titles, among other honors, along the way.

It was hard for Ramos to log significant minutes with the Parisians, given the dominant front line of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué. Now on a new team in a new league, the 24-year-old has a chance to put together a breakout campaign.

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Amorim Still ‘Eyeing’ Reunion With Man Utd Defender

Lisandro Martínez’s history of injuries is well documented. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Ramos’s deal is just the first of the summer from Amorim, who signed a two-year contract with the club back in June. Previous reports hinted that the 41-year-old could potentially try and bring some of his former players from Old Trafford to San Siro—and they are not dying down.

Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello claims Amorim is “crazy” about Lisandro Martínez and Sporting Lisbon’s Gonçalo Inacio. The manager hopes to sign one of the defenders and talks have already started.

Martínez only has one year left on his United contract before he can become a free agent next summer. If the club wants to cash in on the Argentine, now is the time to do so.

The defender’s time at Old Trafford has been marred by injuries. Martínez made 45 appearances in his debut campaign, but went on to only make 65 in his next three seasons combined. A long list of problems, including an ACL injury in 2024–25, limited his impact.

Still, he is a vital part of Michael Carrick’s defense ... when he is healthy. United have the option to extend his contract for another season if they wish to keep him out of Amorim’s reach, but no moves have been made as of yet.

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