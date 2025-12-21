Ruben Amorim Makes Huge Admission Over Man Utd’s January Transfer Plans
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed he plans to be active in the January transfer market but has ruled out making moves for any short-term fixes.
The Red Devils continue to endure mixed fortunes under the divisive boss, but there has been a clear improvement compared to last season after the summer additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Šeško and Senne Lammens.
Mbeumo has since departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, joined by winger Amad Diallo and defender Noussair Mazraoui. The trio’s absence leaves a huge hole in Amorim’s squad but the manager ruled out making any emergency signings in January.
Instead, any new signings will be made in line with United’s long-term vision.
“We’ll see,” Amorim said. “The only thing that we know is that we will only try to bring players that we think are going to be for the future. It’s not going to be to save something at this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON.
“It’s not going to be like that. We will try to bring now—and at the end of the season—players that are perfect for our future.
“So I don’t know what is going to happen, but it’s possible that we can do something. Even if we try to bring one player, maybe it’s not the position that is [the one] that we need [even] more.”
Man Utd’s January Transfer Targets
Chief among those under consideration by United this winter is Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, whose contract includes a release clause worth £65 million ($87 million) which is only active inside the first two weeks of the window. Some reports have claimed the clause expires as early as Jan. 10.
United are expected to make an early move for Semenyo but will have to fend off competition from a number of their fierce rivals. Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all known to be keen on the Ghana international.
Meanwhile, a new central midfielder has long been a priority for Amorim. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was too expensive during the summer and interest in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is expected to meet the same fate.
Al Hilal’s Rúben Neves is thought to have emerged as a cut-price target, while interest in Conor Gallagher of Atlético Madrid remains.
Amorim has also publicly pleaded for a new wing back but this demand may be postponed until the summer.