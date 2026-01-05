‘Made it Clear’—Ruben Amorim’s Reaction to Man Utd Sack Revealed
Ruben Amorim is reportedly “not surprised” by Manchester United’s decision to sack him on Monday morning, though the ex-manager was “optimistic” about his future at the club.
The Red Devils “reluctantly” cut ties with Amorim just 24 hours after he publicly criticised his role at the club. The jaw-dropping rant followed Man Utd’s 1–1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, the same site where Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah lashed out at his own team and manager Arne Slot back in December.
Between continued disagreements over player recruitment, Amorim’s tactical stubbornness and Man Utd’s poor string of results over the last 14 months, the 40-year-old was on borrowed time at Old Trafford despite getting the 20-time English champions up to sixth in the Premier League.
Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol revealed Amorim was “not surprised” by the club’s decision to relieve him of his duties just five days into the new year given all the factors working against him. The Portuguese manager “could see it coming.”
Still, Amorim remained “optimistic” that once Bruno Fernandes recovered from injury and Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui returned from AFCON, Man Utd could improve their form and ultimately finish in the Champions League places.
The tactician “always gave his honest opinion” and “made it clear” the team needed at least one major signing in the January transfer window, two factors that likely did not help him in the end.
Amorim All Smiles After Man Utd Sacking
Despite losing his job in the early hours of Monday morning, Amorim was soon caught on a leisurely stroll alongside his wife Maria. The former Sporting CP boss greeted photographers and gave them a thumbs up, appearing in high spirits.
Reports indidicate Man Utd will have to pay out Amorim’s salary across the remaining 18 months of his contract, totalling a £9.75 million ($13.2 million) sum owed to the now sacked manager.
Amorim’s next steps remain unclear, but the Red Devils are now on the hunt to find his successor. Current U-18 team manager Darren Fletcher will serve as interim boss and lead the club against Burnley on Wednesday evening.
Yet the former Man Utd midfielder is not thought to be the long-term replacement for Amorim. Instead, reports claim Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is the club’s “top target,” even if it has to wait until next summer, when his contract with the Eagles expires, to sign him.