Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Send Two-Word Message to Wrexham Fans

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have warned fans to “buckle up” for another “crazy” season full of triumph and tragedy.

The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship last season, the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history, setting the bar for success at an unprecedented level in North Wales.

Wrexham have been on a remarkable journey since the Hollywood duo became co-chairmen of the club in February 2021, going from the National League to the Championship in three successive promotion seasons.

It is no secret that Reynolds and Mac would love to take the club all the way to the Premier League, but they have urged supporters to enjoy the journey and embrace the highs and lows they will experience along the way.

Wrexham Fans Set for Another Rollercoaster Ride

Wrexham have won one of their opening six matches of the Championship season. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Five years ago this Friday, Wrexham faced Woking in the National League while West Ham played Southampton in the Premier League, ahead of a home match against Manchester United. This weekend, Wrexham and West Ham will meet at London Stadium as equals, both looking for three precious points in their push for promotion.

In an interview conducted ahead of Wrexham’s first home match of the season against Watford, the co-chairmen were asked what message they had for the club’s fans.

“Buckle up. It’s always going to be that crazy ride,” Reynolds said. “There are going to be wins, there are going to be losses. There is going to be heartbreak, there’s going to be soaring moments of triumph. I just can’t wait; I missed it. This was the longest offseason I have ever felt; it felt like it was an eternity.”

Mac echoed those thoughts, saying: “Triumph and tragedy, that is what it is going to be. Hopefully from now until the end, because that is why the stakes are so high. If it was just a constant march toward success, then it is not interesting; it is not indicative of what life is. We’re in this for the long haul; the club is in it for the long haul. As Ryan said, strap in because it is going to be a very, very exciting year of squeaky bums.”

Nothing Will Beat Notts County

Ben Foster saved a penalty in the sixth minute of added time against Notts County. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhotos/Getty Images

Even if Wrexham go on to fulfill their dreams of playing in the Premier League, it will take something special to match the emotional release of securing promotion from the National League after 15 years in the division.

A key moment in that journey was their dramatic 3-2 victory over Notts County late in the season, when veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster came out of retirement and saved a last-second penalty to secure a vital win over their title rivals.

With only one automatic promotion spot to League Two, that dramatic moment effectively won the Red Dragons the title and made supporters realize that things really were changing for the better at the Racecourse Ground.

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“I don’t know that anything will ever beat the Notts County game for me,” Reynolds admitted. “The feeling in the air in this place and that sort of instant injection of real hope. Just a real sense that something big is happening here. I don’t know that anything will ever feel better than that.”

Mac added: “I agree. Most specifically, Ben Foster’s save. That didn’t actually win us the league; it was just getting us a little bit closer. I remember we went in, said goodbye to the players, and then I was staying in town, so I went back to the hotel, and it was still very early in the evening, and I was awake for a lot of hours, just staring out into the clouds and realizing that we still hadn’t achieved what we had hoped to achieve that year, but it felt like it was inevitable at that point. That’s got to be at least in the top three moments.”

Reynolds concluded: “Yeah, 111 points, 107 the team right behind. I mean, Notts County deserved to go up as much as anybody, and they did, thank God. Cedwyn Scott [who missed the penalty vs. Wrexham but later scored the winning penalty in Notts County’s playoff final win] in that moment of redemption for him to go in and get them through as well. You can’t write romance like that: Danielle Steel has nothing on Wrexham.”