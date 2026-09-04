Premier League Quiz: Name the Golden Boot Winners of the 2020s in One Minute

The Premier League Golden Boot is an award every striker dreams of winning.

Dominated by Alan Shearer in the early 1990s, the award recognizes the player who scores the most goals over the course of a Premier League season—at first, players were contesting 42 games when the division had 22 teams, before a reduction to 20 reduced the number of matches down to 38.

Nine players are multiple winners of the award, but how good is your recent memory?

We challenge you to name the Golden Boot winners of the 2020s in one minute or less ... get cracking below and see how quickly you can get it done!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable iframes to take this quiz.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

*Users unable to view the quiz should click here .

More Quizzes From SI FC