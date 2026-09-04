Premier League Quiz: Name the Golden Boot Winners of the 2020s in One Minute
The award is one of the most coveted individual prizes in the game.
The Premier League Golden Boot is an award every striker dreams of winning.
Dominated by Alan Shearer in the early 1990s, the award recognizes the player who scores the most goals over the course of a Premier League season—at first, players were contesting 42 games when the division had 22 teams, before a reduction to 20 reduced the number of matches down to 38.
Nine players are multiple winners of the award, but how good is your recent memory?
We challenge you to name the Golden Boot winners of the 2020s in one minute or less ... get cracking below and see how quickly you can get it done!
*Users unable to view the quiz should click here.
More Quizzes From SI FC
• Premier League Quiz: Name the 10 Most Expensive Summer Signings of 2026
• Champions League Quiz: Name Every Semifinalist Since 2000 in Under 10 Minutes
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Published | Modified
SI FC STAFF
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.