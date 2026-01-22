Saudi Pro League Identifies ‘Two Prime Transfer Targets’ For Summer 2026
The Saudi Pro League is preparing a fresh challenge to Europe’s established competitions after reportedly identifying Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Junior as the ideal transfer targets this year.
The league exploded into life with the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023 following the breakdown of his relationship with then Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and subsequent release. The rest of that year and into 2024 saw a hugely ambitious pattern of recruitment from Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, with enormous contracts luring superstars to the Middle East.
Salah has long been a name on the wishlist. Not only has the Egyptian forward been one of the best players in the world over almost a decade, making a ‘local’ Arab star the face of the Saudi Pro League would be huge coup for the competition’s profile across the entire region.
Interest in Salah has been no secret in the past. But with his Liverpool future uncertain beyond this season following a difficult few months, the Telegraph has reported that Saudi interest is rising again.
Enquiries regarding the possibility of prising him away from Liverpool this month are said to have failed. But the 33-year-old has a decision to make in the coming months, whether he looks to end his time with the Anfield club, and where he goes after that if so—staying in Europe or moving further afield. There is no doubt that the money on offer in Saudi Arabia cannot be rivalled anywhere else.
Arguably more ambitious is the, again, longstanding interest in Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger is different from many of the elite profile players who have gone to Saudi Arabia over the past few years because of age—still just 25. Contract talks with Real Madrid stalled due to a strained relationship with Xabi Alonso, but it’s not plain sailing even with the manager now gone.
Vinicius Jr is alleged to have been asking for a salary that Los Blancos aren’t prepared to pay as he hopes to wrestle back alpha dog status from Kylian Mbappé, while he has been on the receiving end of jeers and boos from the club’s own fans. With his contract also up in 2027, Vinicius Jr is another who is fast approaching a career crossroad and needs to make a decision.
That uncertainty could be all the Saudi Pro League, where the four biggest clubs—Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli—are all majority owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), needs to get a foot in the door and present a case to the player and his advisers.
‘More Opportunities’ for Saudi Clubs in 2026
The reason there is what the Telegraph describes as ‘opportunity’ for Saudi clubs to go big in pursuit of players like Salah and Vinicius Jr is down to several existing stars being out of contract in 2026.
That first wave of players—many of them veterans—who left Europe for the riches of the Pro League is coming to an end. Ronaldo may have a contract that runs until 2027, but others are on course to become free agents this year. If individuals like Karim Benzema or Sadio Mané move on, it could be chance to refresh and the cash would be there to do it.
High-Profile Saudi Pro League Players Out of Contract in 2026
Player
Age
Club
Karim Benzema
38
Al Ittihad
N’Golo Kanté
34
Al Ittihad
Fabinho
32
Al Ittihad
Danilo Pereira
34
Al Ittihad
Kalidou Koulibaly
34
Al Hilal
Rúben Neves
28
Al Hilal
Marcelo Brozović
33
Al Nassr
Iñigo Martínez
34
Al Nassr
Sadio Mané
33
Al Nassr
Franck Kessie
29
Al Ahli
Nacho Fernández
36
Al Qadsiah
Georginio Wijnaldum
35
Al Ettifaq
