Three Takeaways From Real Madrid’s Underwhelming Preseason Draw With Fiorentina

Real Madrid coughed up a two-goal lead and settled for a 2–2 draw with Fiorentina on Saturday, giving new manager José Mourinho plenty to consider as preseason unfolds.

Even without the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham in Austria, Los Blancos still had plenty of starters available for the friendly, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler.

It was the youngsters who got the game off to a firing start for Real Madrid, though. Twenty-year-old Endrick opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Castilla product Alexis Ciria, 18, made it 2–0 by the 24th minute.

Then, old demons came back to haunt the 15-time European champions. Lackadaisical defending allowed Fiorentina to find the back of the net on either side of halftime, making the scoreline 2–2 before the hour mark. Like so many times last season, Los Blancos were held quiet in the second half and therefore could not secure a win.

Mourinho got the full Real Madrid experience, and now knows exactly what he’s working with at the Bernabéu this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Outshines Denzel Dumfries

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s playmaking took center stage. | Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Denzel Dumfries logged his first minutes in a white shirt on Saturday, surprisingly getting the nod on the right wing. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, kept his place on the right flank.

It’s perhaps a bit unfair to judge Dumfries considering he played out of position, but even when the Dutchman took up more of a role in right midfield, he played rather average. The 30-year-old was solid defensively and strong on the ball, but he had little impact going forward and looked unfit at times.

It was also hard for Dumfries to have any standout moments when Alexander-Arnold was stealing the show in the first half. Much like his showing against Leganés, the England international put on a trademark passing display. Whether it was a sensational long ball finding its target or a cheeky pass with the side of his foot to kickstart the action for Ciria’s goal, Alexander-Arnold was every bit the playmaker Real Madrid needed him to be.

The former Liverpool star had free license to roam, frequently drifting into the midfield to get more involved with his team’s build-up play. Alexander-Arnold also came alive on the counter attack, giving fans a real show of what he brings to the pitch when he is fully healthy.

He should have done better on Fiorentina’s second goal, but that is the price you pay when having Alexander-Arnold out there. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks if Mourinho remains content with that give-and-take, or if he turns to Dumfries to command the right flank.

Endrick Stakes His Claim

Two days ago, Real Madrid reportedly agreed to sell Gonzalo García to Fulham, paving the way for Endrick to become Kylian Mbappé’s backup. Except hours later, the club signed 21-year-old striker Carlos Espí from Levante.

Suddenly, Endrick once again had unexpected competition that threatened to send him down the pecking order. With pressure mounting, the Brazilian quickly showed Mourinho why he deserves to be the manager’s first option off the bench next season.

It only took Endrick 12 minutes to get on the scoresheet. He showed Álvaro Carreras exactly where he wanted the ball, adjusted his run, took one touch and then fired the bouncing ball into the bottom right corner.

Along with his lethal left foot, Endrick also brought an admirable work rate to the friendly. Unlike the team’s typical starting forwards, he pressed with vigor and got back on defense—and Mourinho no doubt took notice.

Espí later came on for a late cameo, but the striker couldn’t make much happen in his 15 minutes on the pitch. He only took six touches and registered just one shot.

Young Stars Produce Mixed Results

There are still glaring holes in Real Madrid’s defense. | Christian Bruna/Getty Images

With so many of Real Madrid’s starters still on break following the World Cup, a handful of youngsters got the chance to impress against Fiorentina. Real Madrid Castilla standout Ciria picked out his moment, rifling a right-footed strike into the back of the net to double his side’s lead in the first half.

Fellow teenager Mario Rivas, 19, did not find the same success. The center back was at the scene of the crime for both of Fiorentina’s goals; his poor positioning helped Roberto Piccoli pull one back for his side and then he completely lost Moise Kean inside the box, allowing the substitute to get a free header to bring the visitors level.

A lack of support from Carreras did not help matters. Like so many times last season, the left back was caught ball watching, nearly standing still as Álex Jiménez played a ball to unleash Piccoli. Carreras then lightly jogged back, having a front row seat to Piccoli’s finish.

The good news is World Cup winner Marc Cucurella will soon take over the left flank. The bad news is Real Madrid still clearly have a center back problem.

Mourinho, who was without a single first-team center back for Saturday’s clash, just might be inclined to hit the transfer market to bring in another reliable defender to bolster a squad that is full of injury-prone, lackluster center backs.

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