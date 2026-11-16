An experimental November slate for Brazil concludes against minnow Singapore at Kallang’s National Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti is leading his second tournament cycle in charge of the Seleção, having guided the South American behemoth through its worst World Cup campaign since 1990 in the summer. Brazil was knocked out by an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway in the round of 16.

Ancelotti is now seeking renewal and regeneration, picking a young roster for Brazil’s November fixtures. The Seleção was beaten 3–2 by Japan on Saturday, although Vinícius Júnior’s stunning brace offered some solace after his wretched start to the season.

Singapore, FIFA’s 149th-ranked nation in the world, represents a stark downturn in quality, and it was beaten 4–1 by Paraguay last time out. Brazil’s South American rival overcame a surge from the Lions before the interval to rally in the second half, and Paraguay’s manager, Gustavo Alfaro, was complimentary of its hosts.

“I like what Singapore did,” he said postmatch (via ESPN). “They are a team that tried to keep the ball safe and not give it away. Their attacking block positioned itself in the space between the lines, where it was hard to pick them up. When they found the passing lanes, they could create danger because of how fast their wingers are.”

An even greater test await the minnows on Tuesday.

Singapore vs. Brazil Score Prediction

Seleção Responds to Controversial Defeat

Viní Jr scored twice in Brazil’s defeat to Japan. | Asuka Chan/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Having lost to Japan for the second time within a year, Brazil requires a morale-boosting outing on Tuesday. Singapore is hardly a nation laden with soccer pedigree, with its FIFA world ranking peaking at 73 in 1993. It hasn’t breached the top 100 since 2006.

Brazil has no right to make this a competitive outing, even if Ancelotti is without an array of heavy-hitters this month. The youthful Seleção has the chance to run up the score and enjoy itself in Kallang against vastly inferior opponents.

Hungry Brazil: Ancelotti is testing out an array of players to conclude the calendar year, with fringe roster members and the youngest of the group particularly keen to impress the manager. Ancelotti is yet to discern what his strongest team could look like in 2027, so plenty will be determined to stake their claim for future roster selections.

Ancelotti is testing out an array of players to conclude the calendar year, with fringe roster members and the youngest of the group particularly keen to impress the manager. Ancelotti is yet to discern what his strongest team could look like in 2027, so plenty will be determined to stake their claim for future roster selections. Head-to-head record: Brazil faces Singapore for the second time ever. The first meeting between the two nations came in 2008 in a warm-up match for the Beijing Olympics. Brazil claimed a 3–0 victory thanks to goals from Diego, Ronaldinho and Jô.

Brazil faces Singapore for the second time ever. The first meeting between the two nations came in 2008 in a warm-up match for the Beijing Olympics. Brazil claimed a 3–0 victory thanks to goals from Diego, Ronaldinho and Jô. Viní Jr’s back: Ancelotti just has a knack for maximizing the out-of-sorts Real Madrid superstar. The Italian handed Viní a free role from the left against Japan, and his continued backing of the winger was vindicated. Viní scored an outstanding brace to break the shackles, and he will now aim to build on some newfound momentum.

Prediction: Singapore 0–6 Brazil

Singapore Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Song Ui-young drew Singapore level against Paraguay. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The hosts are bereft of familiar faces, with Singapore’s goalscorer in its recent defeat, the South Korean-born Song Ui-young, plying his trade for Singaporean outfit Lion City Sailors.

The 33-year-old midfielder has 10 goals in 45 caps for the national team, meaning he ranks joint 12th on Singapore’s all-time scorers list. His record is bettered by the projected starting center forward on Tuesday, Ikhsan Fandi, who has 23 goals in 48 outings.

On the injury front, Singapore is currently without defender Nur Abdullah due to an ACL tear.

Singapore predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-5-1-1): Mahbud; R. Stewart, Harun, Mahler, Baharudin; Nakamura, Shahiran; Zulkifli, H. Stewart, Song; Fandi

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Singapore

Brazil will be without Raphinha for Tuesday’s friendly after he was sent off for his protests following Japan’s controversial stoppage-time winner at the weekend.

In Raphinha’s absence, Ancelotti, serving a touchline ban in Kallang, has confirmed that Rayan and Endrick will start in attack, with Viní Jr potentially completing the frontline after his brace on Saturday.

The Seleçao is operating without several key figures this month, including Gabriel Martinelli, João Pedro and Lucas Paquetá. Still, the visitors at least aren’t believed to have any injury concerns after the defeat to Japan.

A youthful November roster is bereft of several veterans, including No. 1 Alisson, so 22-year-old Pedro Morisco earned his first international cap between the posts last time out. Alisson’s deputy, Bento, is expected to replace Morisco on Tuesday.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Singapore (4-4-2): Bento; Wesley, Reis, Dias, Santos; M. Gomes, J. Gomes, Guimarães; Rayan, Endrick, Viní Jr.

What Time Does Singapore vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Kallang, Singapore

Kallang, Singapore Stadium: National Stadium

National Stadium Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kick-off Time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. GMT

How to Watch Singapore vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay Japan U-NEXT Singapore meWATCH