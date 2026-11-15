‘I’m So Happy’—How Ronaldinho Fared on Astonishing Return From 11-Year Retirement

Ronaldinho played his first competitive match since retiring in 2015 on Sunday, featuring for Italian third division side Ravenna aged 46, with the same smile that defined his career at the highest level of the sport two decades ago. As he beamed after the contest: “I’m so happy.”

The legendary Brazilian playmaker was named in Andrea Mandorlini’s starting lineup against local rivals Forlì at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, marking a first professional appearance in over 11 years as he roamed across Ravenna’s front line.

One of the motivations behind his return was the hunt for his 300th career goal, with the former Ballon d’Or winner having retired on 299 strikes. Ronaldinho was a regular provider of magic for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan among others.

The goal didn’t come, but there were some moments when he had the ball under his spell again.

How Did Ronaldinho Perform on Remarkable Return?

Ronaldinho (middle) produced some classy moments. | Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldinho, as expected, lacked the mobility he once boasted in abundance during his younger years, but the sorcerous attacker, who was donning his fabled No. 10 jersey, still delivered a perfectly reasonable performance considering his veteran status.

Sadly, there were no audacious nutmegs or ankle-breaking elasticos, but it was a steady showing as Ronaldinho completed 17 of his 21 passes and managed 28 touches before being replaced at the break.

The Brazilian’s beaming grin at the halftime whistle was justified, especially considering Ravenna were leading 1–0. He can lay claim to the ‘assist of the assist’ as his five-yard pass was eventually fed into the feet of Giulio Donati, who lashed home a stinging drive from 25 yards that Ronaldinho would have been proud of himself.

The former World Cup winner almost grabbed a proper assist, though. Handed set-piece duties on his comeback, he delivered an enticing corner into the near post in the 19th minute, which eventually drew a strong save from Forlì goalkeeper Luca Martelli.

Aside from that, moments of inspiration were few and far between, although Ronaldinho’s touch and passing radar remained as reliable as ever. He finished up with four passes into the final third, an 81% pass accuracy and having created one chance.

Unfortunately, Ronaldinho never came close to an elusive 300th goal, failing to register a single shot or touch in the opposition penalty area. But it was still amazing to witness the iconic trickster back on the professional stage.

Will Ronaldinho Play for Ravenna Again?

As ever Ronaldinho was all smiles. | Stefano RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldinho was reluctant to leave the pitch at his pre-planned period and there was a sense that this may not be last time out on the grass in Ravenna.

“It was great; I’m so happy. Time flew by—for me, this is what football has always been about—and everything turned out perfectly,” the veteran grinned to Sky Italia at the final whistle.

When quizzed on a potential return, Ronaldinho laughed: “I don’t know yet. It depends on the president—if he calls me, I’ll come back. I always enjoy playing. I told him: Whoever needs me, can count on me—I’m here.”

Regardless of the future, Ronaldinho had plenty of reason to soak in the satisfaction of his present. “It’s all been wonderful,” he gushed, “football is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”