Six Blockbuster Moves That Could Happen Before Transfer Deadline
This summer’s transfer window has already been littered with blockbuster moves but there are plenty more still in the pipeline.
The window shuts on Sept. 1 for all of Europe’s top five leagues and there remains unfinished business. Some of the world’s biggest names could begin new chapters imminently, with supporters closely watching the drama unfold before the deadline passes.
Many of Europe’s elite clubs—mainly in the Premier League, where over £2.6 billion ($3.5 billion) has already been spent—are still expected to be active as the sand drips through the hourglass. More cash is certain to be splashed.
Here are six blockbuster transfers that could still be completed this summer.
Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City
James Trafford’s nightmarish performance against Tottenham Hotspur only underscored Manchester City’s need for goalkeeping reinforcements. With Ederson potentially leaving, amid interest from Galatasaray, and Stefan Ortega also expected to depart before the window shuts, the Cityzens need a world-class stopper to replace them.
Gianluigi Donnarumma appears their priority target and for good reason following his exceptional performances in last season’s Champions League. The Italian, nominated for the 2025 Yashin Trophy, might not be the archetypal Pep Guardiola goalkeeper, but he’s an astonishing shot-stopper renowned for conjuring clutch displays.
With Paris Saint-Germain having banished the stopper—Lucas Chevalier’s arrival from Lille making it likely there’s no way back— it appears increasingly likely that Donnarumma will be arriving in the Premier League.
Alexander Isak to Liverpool
The Alexander Isak saga has turned ugly in recent weeks amid a public feud between Newcastle United and their star striker. While the Magpies are eager to reintegrate the Sweden international, he has other plans as he desperately pushes for a move to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.
The Reds remain keen to sign Isak this summer but Newcastle are vehement in their refusal to sell the 25-year-old marksman, making any potential transfer more than a touch awkward. Liverpool are unwilling to meet his £150 million ($201.8 million) asking price but hold out hope that Newcastle’s stance will soften before the deadline.
Nick Woltemade’s impending arrival from VfB Stuttgart should help Liverpool’s cause, and if Jorgen Strand Larsen follows suit by joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the entire outlook of this drama could change in a heartbeat.
Piero Hincapie to Arsenal
Having already hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, Arsenal appear to have done similar with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié. Spurs had shown interest in the versatile Ecuador international, but have been leapfrogged in the race for his signature by their north London rivals.
With Arsenal likely to sell Jakub Kiwior to Porto before the window shuts, they need another centre back to provide cover for William Saliba and Gabriel. Much like Riccardo Calafiori, Hincapié can also play at left back, providing further cover in Mikel Arteta’s defence.
The 23-year-old is primed to be yet another high-profile and costly addition for the Gunners this summer as they look to end their silverware drought.
Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli
When Rasmus Højlund scored a brace in Ruben Amorim’s first home as Manchester United manager, there was renewed optimism that the under-fire Dane would put a miserable run of form behind him and go on to cement his place as the club’s leading No. 9.
Fast forward nine months and United have completely revamped their forward options. Marcus Rashford has been turfed out to Barcelona on loan—his second stint away after a spell at Aston Villa for the final few months of 2024–25—Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of completing a £40 million transfer to Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Højlund is also heading for the exit door.
In have come Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško to the tune of over £200 million, leaving Højlund with no choice but to seek alternative employment. Luckily, Antonio Conte’s Napoli, the reigning champions in Serie A, have emerged from the shadows with a loan offer with obligation to buy, and the 22-year-old looks set for a return to Italy in order to get his career back on track.
For Højlund, and United, it’s a great shame that he hasn’t lived up to the hype at Old Trafford, but his exit suggests that the £64 million faith placed in him by United’s board, and then-manager Erik ten Hag, was perhaps a little misguided given he’d only scored nine top-flight goals for Atalanta in his solitary season at the club.
Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich
Nkunku is not the only forward Chelsea wish to sell this summer, with Nicolas Jackson having been pushed towards the exit door by the signings of Pedro and Delap. The unpolished Senegal international has shown a fair few glimpses of his potential since joining the Blues but has now been deemed surplus to requirements by the club’s ruthless recruitment team.
Bayern Munich are one of several suitors as they chase a deputy for Harry Kane, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United other interested parties. However, any club interested in Jackson will be eager to see his reported £80 million ($107.8 million) asking price lowered, with Chelsea seemingly unlikely to secure such a lofty fee for their third-choice striker.
Marc Guehi to Liverpool
Liverpool’s eagerness to sign Marc Guéhi will have only intensified after some shambolic defensive performances at the start of the campaign. They have conceded two goals to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle United on the spin and could use central defensive reinforcement before the deadline.
Guéhi has long been tipped to join Liverpool and the England international, who has just one year left on his Crystal Palace contract, is keen on the move. However, unlike Isak, he’s refused to enter self-exile in order to pursue a transfer and is content with sticking around for another term at Selhurst Park before leaving for free.
However, Liverpool can’t afford to wait that long for the 25-year-old and need to bolster their defence now if they want to retain their Premier League crown. A move for Guéhi remains firmly on the cards.