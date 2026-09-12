The Six Youngsters Kylian Mbappe Believes Are Set for Stardom

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé handed out some praise to six of the brightest young talents in soccer, with none other than Barcelona rival Lamine Yamal headlining his list.

Mbappé has gotten a front row seat to Yamal’s talents ever since he made the move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 season. The two forwards have traded blows in Clásico after Clásico, with Yamal and Barcelona coming out on top in six of the last seven matchups.

The two have also faced off on the international stage, with their latest meeting coming in the 2026 World Cup semifinals. Spain and Yamal came out victorious on that occasion as well, defeating France 2–0 to punch their ticket to the final, which they ultimately won.

Rivalry aside, Mbappé gave credit where credit is due. When asked what players excite him right now, the Frenchman told France Football. “I don’t want to name names because if I forget someone … To say who the 10 or 15 best players in the world are, I think everyone would agree.

”Among the youngsters, Lamine Yamal. He has everything.”

Yamal joined Mbappé on the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award. The teenager is one of the favorites to take home the prize, as well as the Kopa Trophy, handed out to the best U-21 player in the sport.

Mbappé Highlights Five Other Young Stars

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Arda Güler developed fast chemistry at the Bernabéu. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

It would have been easy for Mbappé to stop at Yamal, since the 19-year-old is by far the best youngster in the game. But the 27-year-old shined the light on other players across Europe that have caught his eye.

”I also like Estêvão; he has a special creativity,” Mbappé said. “Here, Arda Güler can go very far. Endrick has potential; he’s a goalscorer. Warren [Zaïre-Emery] and Désiré [Doué] are going to have great careers, for sure.”

It’s no surprise Mbappé highlighted his Real Madrid teammate Güler. The two developed an explosive chemistry in 2025–26 and picked up right where they left off this season.

Endrick (right) has to scrap for minutes behind Kylian Mbappé. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mbappé’s praise for Endrick, meanwhile, tells the story of the Brazilian’s time in a white shirt. The striker is flooding with “potential,” but injuries and a lack of opportunities have seriously stalled his development at the Bernabéu. Yet while on loan at Lyon for the second half of last season, Endrick tallied 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances.

His fellow countryman Estêvão has also had a tough go as of late. The Chelsea winger missed the end of last season and the 2026 World Cup with a hamstring injury. He faces an uphill battle for minutes under Xabi Alonso now that blockbuster signing Morgan Rogers completes the Blues’ attack.

As for Zaïre-Emery and Doué, Mbappé knows all too well the skill both youngsters possess. From his days with the former at Paris Saint-Germain to sharing the pitch with both for France, the Real Madrid star knows better than just about anyone the bright futures they have; the two Champions League titles in their cabinets are the proof.

Zaïre-Emery is also nominated for the Kopa Trophy, as is Mbappé’s new Real Madrid teammate Yan Diomande. The latter has yet to start a game for Los Blancos, though, which is likely the reason Mbappé is holding out his judgement.