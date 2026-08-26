So Much Has Changed Since Real Madrid Last Lost to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid play their first home match of the 2026–27 La Liga season on Wednesday, as José Mourinho looks to continue his winning start after a late-show win over Espanyol at the weekend.

After a nervy display in Catalonia for the campaign opener, Mourinho will hope for a more assured display in front of his own fans.

This match represents the the Special One’s first time back in the Madrid dugout (as the home manager) for a competitive fixture since a 4–2 win over Osasuna on June 1, 2013. That game, which brought to a close Mourinho’s first reign as Madrid manager, featured the likes of Álvaro Arbeloa, Ricardo Carvalho and Michael Essien—men now all deep into their 40s.

More than 13 years on, Madrid face Real Sociedad for Mourinho’s return to the Bernabéu. The Basque side will not be a pushover.

Despite losing their season opener 1–0 to Real Betis, there is a mood of optimism around La Real, who won last term’s Copa del Rey under American-born Pellegrino Matarazzo. Since his appointment last December, the 6'6" former defender and mathematician has brought an attractive brand of soccer to Real Sociedad, who will have European qualification as a target this season.

What Happened the Last Time Real Socided Beat Real Madrid?

David Silva ran the midfield the last time Real Sociedad beat Real Madrid. | ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

However, for the all the feel-good factor at Real Sociedad, the club’s recent record against Real Madrid is not good.

La Real have not won any of their last eight meetings against Madrid in all competitions, with their last victory coming back on May 2, 2023.

That result, a 2–0 win at Anoeta, came courtesy of second-half goals from Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea as Madrid all but mathematically gave up their title hopes that season.

Veteran David Silva ran the midfield that day alongside Mikel Merino and a young Martín Zubimendi, while Mikel Oyarzabal played out on the left wing.

Huge Turnover at Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (top left) is one of the few established stars remaining. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

What is striking about the Madrid team sheet from that match a little over three years ago is how unrecognizable it is.

While five of the starting XI are still with the first team—Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Rodrygo—only the goalkeeper started the 2026–27 season opener.

Three more players have since retired—Dani Carvajal, Naxho Fernández and Toni Kroos—while the other three—Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Díaz—have been moved on.

Vinícius Jr was, of course, part of the set up in 2022–23, and was the club’s second-highest scorer across all competitions but was rested ahead of the Champions League semifinal against eventual winners Manchester City.

The 2022–23 season marked a period of transition for Madrid, who saw serial winners Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Isco and Casemiro all depart ahead of the campaign.

Losing ground on Barça and a humbling European defeat to City sparked Madrid into life the following season, with Vinícius Jr and summer signing Jude Bellingham spearheading the team to glory in the Champions League and La Liga in 2023–24. However, an ability to follow those triumphs up with sustained success has led to more turnover.

There have been four Real Madrid managers since the defeat to Real Sociedad in May 2023 and 16 first-team signings.

Of the likely starting XI to face La Real on Wednesday night, there’s a good chance only only four of them will have played more than two full seasons for the club. In other words, only four have ever won a trophy with the club.

Experience and leadership are factors Mourinho has been keen to address early on with the signings of Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella, with the squad lacking the anchors of old during a transitional period.

Madrid’s last defeat against Real Sociedad serves as a reminder of how much change the club has been through in recent years.