Finding Your Soccer Community for the 2026 World Cup

The biggest World Cup in history is coming to the United States this summer, and fans throughout the country are about to experience soccer’s greatest spectacle like never before.

The showpiece event, co-hosted by Canada and Mexico, returns to U.S. soil for the first time since 1994. The expanded tournament consists of 104 matches, 78 of which will unfold throughout 11 U.S. cities, where lucky fans will witness the sport’s biggest spectacle in person.

Fortunately, the World Cup experience is not exclusive to ticket holders. Those who cannot see the action in the flesh can still immerse themselves in every strike, crunching tackle and jaw-dropping goal of the competition, whether they live hundreds of miles from a host city—or just down the road.

Fan organizations, viewing parties, grassroots clubs and special events provide the unique opportunity for soccer fans to come together and celebrate the magic of a World Cup on home soil. Without even attending a match, supporters can find a sense of community among like-minded individuals who all love the world’s most popular sport, sharing the epic highs and lows of 90 heart-stopping minutes ... again, again and again.

Here, Sports Illustrated curates a list of the best places to experience the World Cup this summer alongside friends, family or complete strangers, all eager to share in the passion and joy of the biggest show on Earth.

California

World Cup events exist in every major city throughout California. | Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Coca-Cola Company

The San Jose Earthquakes are turning San Pedro Market Square into a World Cup beacon. The site will host viewing parties for all 104 matches in a free, 39 day-long festival, featuring family-friendly activities, merchandise giveaways and meet-and-greets with soccer legends. Season ticket holders also get access to an exclusive VIP area.

The LA Memorial Coliseum is one of the most iconic stadiums in the United States. | Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is hosting an epic opening World Cup weekend. Not only can fans watch live matches at the iconic stadium, but they can also enjoy music, diverse cuisine and interactive events, turning a matchday into a full scale experience.

Pride House SF presents a special SF Pride Watch Party at Yerba Buena Lane, a trendy spot in downtown. The event gives San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community a chance to celebrate not just the World Cup, but also the legacy of queer soccer, all while they watch the U. S. men’s national team take on Paraguay on June 12 and Türkiye on June 25.

Beyond watching this summer’s matches, special events like the World Cup exhibition hosted by the Torrance Historical Society offer fans an additional way to dive into the iconic competition. The curated collection includes artifacts and memorabilia from 1998 to 2026, headlined by an autographed Pelé jersey.

Kansas

Thousands of fans can gather at Sporting Park to experience the World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Like the San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City are hosting family-friendly events throughout this summer’s tournament—but they’re doing so predominantly at Sporting Park. The club is prepared to welcome 10,000 people to its home to watch World Cup matches on a new 50-foot video board, giving fans who cannot attend matches at Arrowhead Stadium a worthy alternative.

New York

World Cup fever is taking over New York City. | Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images

Unlike other watch parties throughout the United States, Silo City will project select World Cup matches onto its historic grain elevators. Nowhere else in the country has such an iconic post-industrial backdrop as the site for fans to tune in to this summer’s tournament.

It might not be a World Cup venue, but Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University will host one of the largest watch parties in New York state—for free. Fans can catch the USMNT’s opener against Paraguay and Canada’s opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the stands under the lights alongside what promises to be a buzzing crowd.

Carragher’s delivers an incredible atmosphere to watch soccer. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Carragher’s is the soccer hub of New York City. The gastro pub, typically dedicated to Liverpool and partially owned by club legend Jamie Carragher, is known for its electric atmosphere and sense of community. With TVs everywhere the eye can see, the establishment is the ideal place to grab a pint and catch every second of the World Cup.

Pennsylvania

Six World Cup matches are coming to Philadelphia this summer. | Tim Nwachukwu/FIFA/Getty Images

Grassroots clubs like Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer are also getting involved in the action. They joined the SoccerFest 2026 lineup, which will give kids throughout Lehigh Valley the chance to dive into the World Cup on the screen through community-based watch parties and on the pitch through various youth clinics and tournaments.

Not everyone looking to enjoy World Cup action in a bustling city want to be surrounded by thousands of people or crowded into a packed bar. Sullivan’s Steakhouse offers an upscale alternative for people in the Philadelphia area to take in matches while enjoying a hand-cut steak and crafted cocktail in a more refined—yet still lively—environment with bar seating and large TVs.

Massachusetts

Boston is one of the World Cup hubs in the United States this summer. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Those specifically interested in watching the World Cup alongside a group of USMNT supporters can join the American Outlaws Boston chapter. The fan organization holds watch parties for the Stars and Stripes at The Banshee in Dorchester, where patriotism and passion go hand-in-hand.

Droves of fans filled City Hall Plaza to watch the USMNT at previous World Cups. | Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The FIFA Fan Festival Boston is coming to City Hall Plaza, set to become the soccer hub of Massachusetts. The event appeals not just to diehard supporters eager to watch live matches in an exciting setting, but also the casual fans who are enticed by the local artists, musicians and flavors on display. The blend of culture, soccer and entertainment makes for a rich World Cup experience.

The MetroWest Boston Visitors Bureau teamed up with the city of Marlborough to create a World Cup Fan Zone this summer. Those outside of Boston and Foxborough can attend the event at Kelleher Field, where a jumbotron will broadcast the USMNT, Mexico, Brazil and Scotland’s tournament openers. There will also be a beer garden, food trucks, vendors and arts & crafts, making it the perfect spot for fans of all ages.

Florida

Miami is one of the 11 U.S. host cities. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

Watching World Cup matches reaches a new level at Tom’s Watch Bar in Orlando. With indoor and outdoor seating, panoramic TVs and full match sound, the establishment turns into a glorified stadium, where supporters of all different backgrounds and fandoms congregate. Fans can even reserve VIP matchday seating and group packages for the optimal viewing experience this summer.

It wouldn’t be Miami without a yacht party. Those looking to splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime experience can book a place aboard the Seafair, a 5-star megayacht, hosting World Cup watch parties and after parties on the water, complete with a live DJ, gourmet food and an open bar.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC