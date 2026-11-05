‘Eternal’—Soccer World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Emotional Portugal Retirement

After 23 years representing his country, Cristiano Ronaldo pulled down the curtain on his Portugal career with an emotional farewell that left the soccer world reeling.

The 41-year-old admitted “the time has come” to return the No. 7 shirt to the Seleção das Quinas, bookending a legendary stint on the international stage. Before Ronaldo came through the ranks, Portugal had never lifted a major title; now, he departs with three safely tucked in the nation’s trophy cabinet.

The head-turning decision comes after Ronaldo had a public falling out with new manager Jorge Jesus during the September-October international break over a lack of minutes and one incendiary press conference. The Real Madrid icon abruptly left camp early, but all signs pointed to his return for the November window before Thursday’s announcement.

Even if the recent events have cast a stain over his standing with the national team, they have no impact on Ronaldo’s legacy for Portugal. The captain hangs up his boots with 146 goals in 234 appearances, both records in men’s international soccer.

The soccer world came together to honor the all-time great’s career with a widespread show of respect.

Bruno Fernandes Hails His ‘Childhood Idol’

Our Portuguese Reds react to @Cristiano's big news 🗞️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/2vhyfOUaQo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 5, 2026

Headlining the tributes coming in from Portugal is Bruno Fernandes’s heartfelt message. The 32-year-old posted on social media: “Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to be able to share great moments for our team with my childhood idol.”

Ronaldo and Fernandes won the 2019 and 2025 Nations League titles together. Fellow Red Devil and Portugal international Diogo Dalot contributed to the second triumph as well.

“You made us dream, you made us believe and you made us WIN! Thank you, idol,” Dalot wrote.

Jorge Jesus Ignores the Elephant in the Room

Jorge Jesus paid his respect to Cristiano Ronaldo. | Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Jesus has been at the center of the crisis plaguing Portugal since the September-October international break, so much so that fans throughout the country erected billboards calling out his poor treatment of Ronaldo.

There’s reason to believe his fractured relationship with Ronaldo helped push the five-time Ballon d’Or winner out the door, but he had nothing but great things to say about his former captain.

“Cristiano is a global icon, an example for Portugal and the national team. I had a huge photo of him put up in our auditorium so that all the young players could look up to him every single day,” Jesus told Canal 11.

“I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side, but I have to accept his decision.”

Real Madrid’s Past and Present Pay Tribute

So much of Ronaldo’s incredible career came during his days donning the white shirt of Real Madrid. His teammates from his time at the Bernabéu, as well as the current generation of superstars, came together to honor the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Vinícius Júnior commented on Ronaldo’s video: “Forever number 1!!!!!!”

Sergio Ramos, who lifted four Champions League titles with Ronaldo in tow, wrote: “Really...?? Hahaha. You’re a legend, bro! Enjoy the other things in life.”

Lucas Vázquez called Ronaldo the “legend of legends,” while both Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo showed their support with emojis.

Pepe, one of Ronaldo’s closest friends at both Real Madrid and Portugal, commented: “It was more than football. Thank you for everything, Cris.”

Neymar Puts Rivalry Aside

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Neymar have massive respect for one another. | Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

So much of Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid was spent battling against the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The three even shared the Ballon d’Or podium in 2015 and 2017.

Still, there is great respect between the rivals. Neymar, who continued to lock horns with Ronaldo once he joined Paris Saint-Germain, called the Portuguese icon a “legend” under his emotional announcement on Thursday.

Man Utd, Rio Ferdinand Weigh In

Congratulations on an incredible international career, @Cristiano 🐐🇵🇹



Enjoy your retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7TNh0YYE3X — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 5, 2026

Ronaldo truly honed his skills during his first stint with Manchester United. Playing as a winger at the time, he won three Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as the 2007–08 Champions League.

United were quick to pay homage to Ronaldo. “Congratulations on an incredible international career,” they wrote on social media. “Enjoy your retirement!”

Another post from the club listed out Ronaldo’s statistics and accomplishments for the national team, a sentiment echoed by his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand.

Congratulations my friend @Cristiano 👊🏽❤️

You came, you saw, you conquered…

146 goals for you’re country, 3 major trophies & continue to put Portugal on the world map! 🇵🇹

Keep Smiling! #cristiano #cr7 #portugal pic.twitter.com/KkZq8EzKX0 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 5, 2026

“Congratulations, my friend,” Ferdinand wrote. “You came, you saw, you conquered ... 146 goals for you’re [sic] country, 3 major trophies & continue to put Portugal on the world map! Keep smiling.”

Even the Ballon d’Or Organizers Have Their Say

OBRIGADO, CRISTIANO. 🇵🇹✨



Cristiano Ronaldo has officially said goodbye to the Portugal national team.



Over two decades of unmatched passion, unforgettable goals, and an eternal legacy.



5 Ballons d'Or, endless historic moments, and a captain who changed Portuguese football… pic.twitter.com/jH7x1pKYDa — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) November 5, 2026

Speaking of Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford, the forward recently won the inaugural B.O.A.T. award, which heralded his 2008 Ballon d’Or as the best of all time, voted for by fans across the globe.

That Ballon d’Or, won for his sensational 2007–08 campaign with United that ended in Premier League and Champions League glory, was the first of five Ronaldo would take home during the prime of his career.

The award’s organizers honored the prolific goalscorer on social media, remembering the “two decades of unmatched passion, unforgettable goals and an eternal legacy” Ronaldo produced.

“Five Ballons d’Or, endless historic moments and a captain who changed Portuguese football forever.”