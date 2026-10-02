Fans Turn on Portugal, Jorge Jesus With Defiant Cristiano Ronaldo Billboards

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has a nightmare on its hands. Fans are erecting billboards in Portugal defending Cristiano Ronaldo and attacking Jorge Jesus following the pair’s falling out during the September-October international break.

Hours after Jesus insisted there was “no issue” between himself and his team captain in a rather incendiary press conference, Ronaldo confirmed his early exit from Portugal’s camp. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not take too kindly to his manager’s public show of strength at his expense so soon after being benched for the entirety of the team’s 2–1 win over Norway.

As with every feud in sports—and pop culture—people immediately began taking sides. It’s no surprise diehard Portugal supporters backed Ronaldo, a national hero, over Jesus, who has only been in charge for less than three months.

But the level of blowback hitting the FPF is perhaps even larger than it expected. Ronaldo only left camp a few days ago and already, there are massive billboards in his homeland calling out Portugal and Jesus.

Billboards were scattered in high-traffic areas. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

The billboard accuses Jesus of running the team with an “inflated ego” and a “lack of sensitivity” in managing Ronaldo. It also condemns the Portuguese boss for “mistreating” the captain and falling “short” in his early days in charge.

The other half of the sign pays tribute to Ronaldo. "Thank you Cristiano Ronaldo for everything you’ve done for Portugal,” it reads. “You will always be our captain. Portugal is always with you.”

Two of the billboards were placed in Lisbon, around the Estadio da Luz and the Lisbon Airport. The third was just outside the FPF’s headquarters in Oeiras, Portugal.

The FPF Delivers Swift Takedown

Cristiano Ronaldo no doubt enjoyed the sight of the supportive billboards. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

The last thing the FPF needed amid such a volatile controversy was a gigantic, public attack from fans erected right outside of its headquarters. The billboard was only there for a short time, though, before it was promptly taken down, per Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Removing the billboard only adds more fuel to the fire blazing across Portugal. Fans are not going to stand for what they view as the mistreatment of a legend. Ronaldo brought unprecedented success to the country, delivering the 2016 European Championship, the 2018–19 and the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League titles.

He is the best Portuguese player of all time cnd currently sits with a record-146 goals and 234 appearances to his name. Even those who believe the Seleção das Quinas are better off without him in the starting XI still want him to receive a proper sendoff as opposed to being pushed out of the team.

Recent reports claim the FPF is determined to “make peace” with Ronaldo to get the 41-year-old back with the team, even if it is just to honor him before retirement. Whether Jesus and Ronaldo can repair their strained relationship remains to be seen.

MORE FALLOUT ON RONALDO’S PORTUGAL EXIT

A Head-Turning Promise Looms

Jorge Jesus could have to face the damning billboard head on. | Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Fernando Maia, the mastermind behind the billboards, promised on Rádio Observador he would erect another outside the Estádio do Dragão. The iconic venue is the stage for Portugal’s final clash of the international window against Norway on Sunday.

It would be a bold statement to have the defiant billboard right outside the stadium, where Jesus and his men will try to make it three wins in a row without Ronaldo on the pitch.

Ronaldo started in the Seleção das Quinas’ 1–0 win over Wales but failed to get much of anything going. He then was an unused substitute against Norway before he left camp, forcing Portugal to face Denmark and Norway (again) without him.

The team did not miss his presence on Thursday, securing a 4–2 win over Denmark. They will hope to find more success at the weekend before international action concludes until November.