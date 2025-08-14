Chelsea Issue ‘Emphatic Response’ to Andrey Santos Transfer Interest
Juventus have been warned there is no chance of striking a deal of any kind for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, a report has revealed.
Santos, 21, joined Chelsea in January 2023 and dazzled last season on loan with Strasbourg in Ligue 1. With 12 goals and five assists across all competitions, the Brazil international earned plenty of admirers ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Enzo Maresca added Santos to his Club World Cup squad and is keen to work with him this season, so much so that, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have issued a hands-off warning in the face of interest from Juventus.
Not only are Chelsea blocking permanent offers, but they are also not interested in seeing Santos depart on loan again, instead viewing him as a core part of the midfield rotation alongside Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Roméo Lavia.
It would take an “out of market figure” to even tempt Chelsea to enter negotiations, firmly putting an end to Juventus’ hopes of a summer transfer.
Speaking to AS before the Club World Cup, Santos confirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea this summer but warned the Blues that he is focused on earning enough minutes to keep his spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad.
“In principle, I’m staying at Chelsea,” he proclaimed. “I want to play, I want to get minutes so I can earn my place at the World Cup.
“I want to establish myself at Chelsea, I want to play regularly and be an undisputed starter, and win titles in this shirt. With Brazil in mind, I want to be in every squad possible and, God willing, be at the World Cup. Those are my goals.”
Santos made his first four appearances for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, even grabbing an assist on his debut. He went on to feature in both his side’s pre-season friendlies and set up another goal in the 4–1 win over AC Milan.