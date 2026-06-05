Source: What’s Next for Wrexham’s Rarely Used Signing?

Wrexham will give Davis Keillor-Dunn an opportunity to prove himself during preseason amid growing transfer interest in the midfielder.

The 28-year-old only rejoined the Red Dragons during the January transfer window but already appears to face an uncertain future at the North Wales club.

Wrexham paid $2.7 million to sign the attacking midfielder from League One side Barnsley, where he scored 13 goals in 24 league appearances during the first half of the season. However, he played just 117 minutes across six substitute league appearances after arriving at the Racecourse Ground, matching the number of appearances he made during his previous short-term spell with the club in January 2020.

Keillor-Dunn currently sits behind Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead in the pecking order. Even when both players were rested for the 2–0 defeat to Birmingham City in April, Ollie Rathbone and Lewis O’Brien were selected ahead of him. When Phil Parkinson turned to his bench during that match, he chose to introduce Player of the Season Windass and club-record signing Broadhead before calling upon the January recruit.

Sports Illustrated understands that Parkinson wants to keep Keillor-Dunn at the club and plans to give him opportunities during Wrexham’s preseason friendlies this summer. Integrating new signings midway through a campaign can be challenging, and there is optimism that the attacking midfielder will benefit from a full preseason program and establish himself more effectively ahead of the new season.

A summer departure has not been ruled out entirely, however, with early interest emerging from both Championship and League One clubs. Any decision on his future is likely to depend on his performances during preseason and whether he is expected to play a regular role for Wrexham in the upcoming campaign.

Phil Parkinson Explains January Business

Davis Keillor-Dunn only made six league appearances after he joined. | Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham spent an additional $6 million to sign Keillor-Dunn, Zak Vyner and Bailey Cadamarteri during the January transfer window.

Rather than targeting immediate additions to the starting lineup, the Red Dragons focused on strengthening squad depth while facilitating player departures and helping injured players return to full fitness. Conor Coady, Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee and Ryan Hardie all left on loan, while James McClean completed a permanent move to his hometown club, Derry City.

Keillor-Dunn Championship Stats

Metric Value Appearances 6 Minutes 117 Starts 0 Unused substitute 10 Not selected 0

Wrexham were also constrained by the 25-man squad limit, with Parkinson aiming to maintain a streamlined group while preserving strong competition for places. The manager acknowledged that the January arrivals helped create the flexibility needed for several departures that were considered beneficial to the squad’s long-term development.

“When we bring players in, it was never to replace anybody,” he told Sports Illustrated. “It was to allow others to move on. The lads in the team have done well, and competition has helped them step up.”

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