Gianno Infantino Pays Tribute After South Africa Midfielder Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25

Jayden Adams, who played for South Africa in all of three of its group games at the 2026 World Cup, has died aged 25.

A statement from South Africa’s minister for sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, said: “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns (Adams’s club) are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

“Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

Infantino: Adams Passing Incredibly Sad

Gianni Infantino was quick to pay tribute to Adams. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his heartfelt condolences on Adams’s passing, saying: “It is so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

"My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Adams started South Africa’s game against Mexico and Czechia, and was a substitute in the vital 1–0 win over South Korea that sealed progression through to the knockout stages. Canada were South Africa’s opponents in the round of 32, and only won through to the next stage thanks to a dramatic late goal from Stephen Eustáquio.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction.” The South African Football Players Union said in a statement.

Jayden Adams played in all three of South Africa’s group games. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large. South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.”

Adams was a graduate of Stellenbosch’s academy in South Africa and played for the first team for five years before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2025.

Police have opened an investigation after Adams’s body was found at a property in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town.

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