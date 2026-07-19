Spain vs. Argentina: Confirmed Lineups for 2026 World Cup Final

It’s important to appreciate how scarce World Cup finals are.

Sunday’s showpiece between Spain and Argentina at the dubious venue of MetLife Stadium will be the 23rd edition in the history of the men’s competition. There have been more people in the orbit of the moon—although getting to East Rutherford, N.J. on matchday may actually be more difficult.

The weight of history is heavy.

The players selected by Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni not only have to deal with the task of carrying out their own complex tactical schemes and dismantling those concocted by their opponents, but they must also contend with the fact that their very presence in this fixture consigns them to a preciously thin and cherished chapter of history. No pressure.

Spain Stick to the Script

Spain is preparing for a first World Cup final in 16 years. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Only one World Cup winner has ever named the same starting XI in its opening match and for the final—the Brazil team of 1970 which was already too iconic to change even during the creation of its myth.

De la Fuente, lest it be forgotten, started the tournament with Lamine Yamal on the bench. The Barcelona superstar has gradually worked his way back to full fitness and was never likely to miss out on a spot in the starting XI if he was able to walk.

It was no surprise to see Yamal selected and every other Spanish pick from De la Fuente was also predictable—this was, after all, the XI that defeated France so convincingly in the semifinal.

Spain starting XI vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Lionel Messi Equals Staggering World Cup Feat

Lionel Messi will start in his third World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Every step Lionel Messi takes this summer feels like a new piece of history. He didn’t even have to move to set match a new remarkable high watermark with his inclusion in the starting XI signalling an involvement in a third different World Cup final.

Brazilian icon Cafú is the only other player in the history of the men’s game to make as many appearances on such a grand stage. The legendary right back came off the bench in 1994, started against France in 1998 and captained Brazil to the title in 2002. Messi has served as Argentina’s skipper in all three of his showpiece appearances.

While no one else on the roster was around the national team in 2014, Scaloni picked a squad of continuity from the World Cup in Qatar. “We have a solid foundation,” the manager has explained in the past.

“We have many players, I’d say 60–70%, who are always the same. And that helps when you get together, all those doubts dissipate: getting to know each other, understanding how we play, what we want, helps minimize any issues that might arise.”

Argentina starting XI vs. Spain (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico González; Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez.

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